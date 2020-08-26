Hurricane Laura is expected to be a powerful storm on La. and Texas coast

The strongest winds are about 50 miles on all sides of the hurricane, so the exact placement of landfall is incredibly important. Tropical-storm force winds will extend more than 100 miles from the center, and scattered thunderstorms and tornadoes can also occur.

Hurricane Laura is a formidable storm that will bring catastrophic, perhaps unprecedented, damage to the areas it affects. The storm surge will be large and it could be deadly. Laura is likely to reach land along the Louisiana and Texas coast in the wee hours of Thursday morning, and it could intensify.

Cloud will extend even further, but not all of those clouds will produce rain or strong winds.

Potential winds in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. weather.gov

You can see from the track below that eventually Laura will move south of New England — in a much-weakened state. On a track like this, most of the wind and rain will have been spent before it gets here, but we still will likely see some showers with perhaps a few gusts. The bottom line: It will not be a big storm when it gets to us.

Hurricane Laura's track will bring it toward New England. NHC

Laura is in the forecast, but I’m actually more concerned about severe weather for southwestern portions of New England on Thursday.

A warm front will approach our area Thursday, and just along and south of this front some severe weather is possible. The highest risk is over Connecticut and southwestern Massachusetts, with northeastern Massachusetts seeing the lowest risk.

Severe weather is possible in southwestern New England on Thursday. NOAA

It’s not out of the question that the severe weather Thursday will be accompanied by strong winds, hail, and even possible tornadoes. So while this will not be as widespread or as catastrophic as what’s going on in the Gulf, we will have our own weather issues on Thursday.

We will get a break in the action on Friday, with a beautiful day along with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s

After that, the exact track of Laura will determine just how much rain we end up seeing Saturday and Saturday evening. Laura will likely be just the remnants of a hurricane by then.

Rain is likely in New England on Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Laura. College of DuPage

We may see some gusty winds if the storm comes close enough.

Early next week a new air mass from Canada rolls into the area with fall-like temperatures and dry weather. We still need rain, so it would actually be a good thing if some of the moisture from Laura ended up falling here on Saturday.



