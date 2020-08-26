Mass. reports 315 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 26 new confirmed deaths

Key metrics being monitored by state officials are still low relative to the springtime surge. The seven-day positivity rate remained at 1.1 percent.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 26 to 8,755, the state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 315, bringing the total to 117,085.

State officials also reported Wednesday that 19,744 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to more than 1.62 million. The total number of tests administered climbed to over 2.19 million.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 844 people, bringing that total to 110,379.

Two of the four key metrics the state is monitoring for the reopening stayed stable, while one dropped slightly and one ticked up.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests remained at 1.1 percent Tuesday for the third consecutive day — the lowest number observed since the springtime surge.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up to 330 on Tuesday from 317 on Monday. The lowest that number has been is 313.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed at two for the second day in a row; the lowest it has been is zero. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases fell slightly from 16 on Saturday to 15 on Sunday. The lowest that number has been is 11.





