NH confirms six COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis rally

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — At least six New Hampshire residents are among the more than 100 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, state health officials said Wednesday.

Public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much the coronavirus spread during the 10-day rally before participants traveled home to nearly every state.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recommends that all New Hampshire residents who traveled to Sturgis get tested. The state's travel guidance requires anyone who traveled outside New England to quarantine for 14 days.