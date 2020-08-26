Webcams: Watch Hurricane Laura as it barrels toward Texas, Louisiana

Various webcams from around the Gulf Coast are giving people an inside look at Hurricane Laura, the Category 4 storm barreling toward Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday.
Several livestreams showed the beach area in Galveston, Texas.
A camera from Beachfront Deck Bar & Grill in Surfside, Texas, showed a live feed from the beach there.
A Facebook video in Moss Bluff, La., was set to show a pool set among several trees.
This story will be updated periodically.
