A chance for fresh thinking in Hyde Park, Roslindale, West Roxbury

Although the fate of the Roxbury Prep school proposed for Belgrade Avenue has been the talk of the neighborhood for years, with neighbors raising alarms about traffic at the site, Consalvo hemmed and hawed when asked about it during a Globe editorial board meeting, insisting he didn’t know enough to form an opinion.

Apparently too hard for Rob Consalvo, the former Boston city councilor now trying to make an electoral comeback in a state House race to represent parts of Hyde Park, Roslindale, and West Roxbury.

In the midst of national anguish over structural racism, how hard is it, really, to support an excellent school that overwhelmingly serves Black and Latino students in Boston?

Advertisement

“I’m willing to hear what both sides have to say on the issue,” he said. Normally, though, politicians take stands on issues first and then voters decide whether to support them.

Why wait? The Globe is pleased to instead endorse Gretchen Van Ness, the better candidate in the race for the seat being vacated by Angelo Scaccia.

It’s not that the fate of a single school ought to be the only factor in the race. But how the candidates talked about the plan provided a revealing window into how they view the job of a state representative.

Consalvo’s approach to the job seems, frankly, too small for the moment, as if he just wants to reprise the constituent service role of a district city councilor. Even if you take the traffic concerns raised by Roxbury Prep’s would-be neighbors at face value, a state legislator ought to be able to focus on the bigger picture. Kids need high-quality places to learn.

Van Ness, a civil rights lawyer, gets that. “I want them to be in a place that’s adequate for their mission,” she said of the school.

Advertisement

Another strike against Consalvo is that he opposes the bill at the State House that would restrict qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that has protected police officers from being held personally accountable for misconduct. The public employees in the district might not like the idea, but legislators have a responsibility to think about the broader public interest, which clearly favors greater accountability for police officers.

Van Ness, in contrast, supports curbing qualified immunity. “We’re at a historic moment in our community, here in our Commonwealth, in our country, and I think people are realizing that,” she said.

To give Consalvo his due, he was a good city councilor, and he earned lots of good will that he’s banking on in this race. He knows the working of city government inside and out.

But the race isn’t for City Council. Van Ness wants to go to Beacon Hill to legislate, and she deserves a chance.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.