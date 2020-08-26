Teachers unions are in the thick of preparations for new year

This month nearly 1,000 BTU members participated in a two-day educator-led conference planned through the Telescope Network, a collaboration of the union and Boston Public Schools. We focused on the challenge of building relationships with students in the remote learning environment, anti-racist practices, and the use of specific tech tools. At the same time, in a course proposed and led by a union member and designed and refined in a union-management collaborative working group, union members identified specific remote learning practices that did not work well in the spring and designed solutions that will be shared broadly and included in future iterations of the course.

Re “Critics say teachers unions missing a chance to lead” (Page A1, Aug. 20): While we fight for a safe return to school buildings, unions are also doing the work to ensure the fully remote start we support will be as effective as possible for our students. In fact, the Boston Teachers Union and its members are taking the lead in planning for remote learning after the spring’s emergency experience.

Print and online headlines for the story attributed the claim that unions have offered few ideas for improving remote learning to “critics.” By relying on quotes from education reform outsiders and high-level institutional leaders instead of looking to see what is actually happening on the ground (or on the Internet, in this case), the Globe’s education coverage misses the trees for the forest.

Paul Tritter

Director of professional learning

Boston Teachers Union





For thousands of teachers, summer has been a time of making ready

I dispute claims that teachers unions are not focused on improving remote learning (“Critics say teachers unions missing a chance to lead”).

Remote learning is not ideal, but it is the safest alternative right now. We can make it better, and we must.

This summer, thousands of educators improved their technology skills, developed new curriculums, and took part in professional development, including classes offered by their unions. They did so on their own time. The unions, not the state, initiated the plan to set aside 10 days at the start of the school year. We will use this time to collaborate on how to make remote instruction work better.

Unions are among the lead advocates for funding needed to make pandemic learning work. Unions bargain for the common good, pushing districts and the state to provide digital devices and Internet hot spots to all students and staff who need them. With that said, no one should be looking at a screen all day, especially young children. That’s why educator unions advocate that remote curriculum include hands-on projects, reading and talking about books, exercise, play, and the arts.

The health and safety of students, staff, and families is our highest priority. Quality remote learning and eventual phased reentry decisions based on science are essential to keeping everyone safe.

Jessica Gold Boots

Everett

The writer teaches English-language learners in the Malden Public Schools and is a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association board of directors, representing region 21-G.





Leadership vacuum has come from state, school leaders

In her article about teachers unions, Bianca Vázquez Toness writes, “This summer, school and state leaders took a wait-and-see approach.” What they didn’t do is lead, for example, by modernizing air filtration systems or procuring shields to be mounted on desks.

Teachers are not to blame for the mess we’re in. State and school leaders (”management”) gave guidance that changed with the wind in the spring, but ultimately their decisions dictated the number of hours required of students and teachers, when it would be appropriate to increase the level of challenge in instruction, and how grading would be approached. Teachers were then tasked with making sense of it all. Now those same teachers are being bad-mouthed for a disappointing remote learning trial experience and for having the audacity to stand up for the health of their students, their students’ families, and themselves.

Most teachers do not believe that the management of their building will provide for a safe environment. The leaders say they know better. I have a sinking feeling that we’ll have to wait and see who’s right.

Andy Frankenfield

Sherborn

The writer recently retired after more than 20 years of teaching in a public school.





Unions are fighting the good fight

Last week’s article included the statement that “several observers say in their single-minded emphasis on safety, the unions have missed an opportunity to lead the conversation on how kids will actually learn this fall.” I wonder which other unions the Globe holds to this standard? Teachers routinely give unpaid hours, priceless passion, and their own money for supplies our government doesn’t see fit to fund. Our country does not value their skill and sacrifice at the best of times. Now their unions are doing just what they’re supposed to: fighting for their members’ survival.

Teresa M. Kohlenberg

Watertown