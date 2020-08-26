Home of the Week: A Lincoln contemporary with a dedicated crafts room

Year built: 1993

Square feet: 4,699

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes: $19,650 (2020)

Among the attractions of this home in Lincoln, a town often described as a “leafy suburb,” are two pin oaks some 60 feet tall and three Norway spruces of 40-plus feet. But if that is not enough foliage for you, Mass Audubon’s 291-acre Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary is a five-minute walk away.

But trees do not make a home, so this contemporary offers a distinctive welcome: A two-story foyer with a red-brick floor, access to a full bath and the guest room, a hallway that leads deep into the house, and a carpeted stairway.

Advertisement

It’s one step up to the hallway that houses the full bath and guest room. The bath offers a shower with a clear-glass door and a porcelain tile surround; a marble floor in a basket-weave pattern; and a marble counter on the single white vanity. The hallway ends in a plum-colored guest bedroom with corner windows and a birch floor.

Back in the foyer, a hallway leads into the heart of the house: the kitchen and dining, living, and family rooms.

The dining room boasts a wall of windows, as well as a birch floor and a chandelier that casts a golden-ringed glow on the ceiling. A pocket door separates the space from the living room, where a dozen windows make this a cozy spot to read or chat.

The living room is open to a family room where sun and fire take equal billing. The flooring is brick, the lighting recessed. Sliders here, too, access the patio. A wood-burning fireplace takes up nearly one wall, while sliders to the patio flanked by windows constitute another.

Advertisement

The family room shares the space with the galley-style kitchen, which features red cabinetry topped with white Silestone and dark-stained reclaimed hardwood. Corner windows and recessed lighting brighten the space while one is working at the gas cooktop or the stainless-steel appliances, which include a double oven.

A dogleg hallway off the kitchen leads to a small office, a laundry room with cabinetry, a half bath, and a step-down, enviable workshop/crafts room with a sink, cabinets, and double doors.

The access point to the second floor is the stairway in the foyer. It ends in a sitting room that overlooks the living room and the foyer and is wide enough for a second home office. On one side, there are two equally sized carpeted bedrooms that have walk-in closets and share a full bath. The bath offers a marble floor, a shower with a porcelain tile backsplash, and a single white vanity with a granite counter.

The owner suite completes this level and is to the right of the sitting room, giving it maximum privacy. The suite opens into an expansive carpeted bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and natural light from a bank of four windows. The view is of the treed backyard and is as calming as a coloring book. There is a sitting area next to the window.

An internal hallway leads past three closets (two are walk-ins) and ends in an upgraded bath with a porcelain tile floor. The shower, which sits behind half walls of clear glass, has multiple heads, a seat, a porcelain tile surround, and a marble pan in a herringbone pattern. A soaking tub clad in granite and white raised-panel molding is nestled under a pair of skylights, but the double vanity consumes most of the space in the room. Its white cabinetry is topped with granite.

Advertisement

Stairs just off the foyer descend to the finished lower level and the game room. The walls and support beams are hand-peeled lodgepole pine with a rough finish, making the space look like a log cabin. A built-in desk and a gas fireplace framed with rocks from the New England shore adds to its rustic charm.

Found on this level, the final full bath offers a shower with clear glass doors. The sink, floor, and shower surround are porcelain.

The two-car garage is attached, and the lot is 1.84 acres.

Patti Salem of Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty in Lincoln has the listing. As of press time, an offer has been accepted on this property.

Take the virtual tour.

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-yard Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-patio Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-stairs Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-office Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-owner-bath Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-laundry Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-owner-suite Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-living-room Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-owner-tub Demetri Papoulidis

125-lincoln-ave-lincoln-fireplace Demetri Papoulidis

125-lincoln-ave-lincoln-foyer Demetri Papoulidis

125-lincoln-ave-lincoln-garden Demetri Papoulidis

125-lincoln-ave-lincoln-exterior-2 Demetri Papoulidis

125-lincoln-ave-lincoln-kitchen Demetri Papoulidis

125-lincoln-ave-lincoln-living-room Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-crafts-room Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-bedroom-2 Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-bedroom Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-bedroom-3 Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-dining Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-basement Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-bath Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-basement-office Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-bath-2 Demetri Papoulidis

create194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-basement-aerial Demetri Papoulidis

194-lincoln-ave-lincoln-basement-2 Demetri Papoulidis

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.