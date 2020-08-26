Arizona Coyotes stripped of two draft picks, including 2021 first-rounder

Bettman decided to use his powers to take away draft picks rather than impose a fine of $250,000 or more “given the specific circumstances of this case.” The NHL Constitution gives him the ability to deprive a team of draft picks if conduct is found to affect the competitive aspects of the game.

Commissioner Gary Bettman determined the organization broke the rules by physically testing prospects outside of the combine, which is prohibited “to ensure competitive fairness among clubs with respect to evaluating and drafting prospects and to avoid subjecting prospects to repeated and duplicative testing procedures.”

The NHL on Wednesday stripped the Arizona Coyotes of their 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick for violating the scouting combine policy by conducting physical tests of draft-eligible players.

Advertisement

The league opted not to discipline any individual members of the organization involved in the situation because Bettman believes it was gross negligence rather than intentional wrongdoing.

Losing these picks further handcuffs whoever takes over as Arizona’s general manager. The Coyotes already didn’t have a first-round pick this year after trading it to New Jersey for winger Taylor Hall, a pending free agent. They gave up their third-rounder 14 months ago to acquire forward Carl Soderberg.

Assistant Steve Sullivan was elevated to the role in the interim after the team said GM John Chayka “quit” just prior to the playoffs. Chayka was GM when the NHL launched its investigation in January.

“We were advised today of the NHL’s ruling regarding the allegations of physical fitness testing of draft prospects and respect the league’s ruling,” the Coyotes said in a statement. “Under new leadership, we have added thorough internal controls and compliance measures to prevent this type of occurrence from happening again in the future.”

Surgery for Tarasenko

Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko is in jeopardy of missing the start of next season because he is facing shoulder surgery for the third time in less than three years.

Advertisement

GM Doug Armstrong said the 28-year-old Russian is scheduled to have another operation on his left shoulder and won’t be reevaluated until five months after surgery. Tarasenko missed the vast majority of this season after having the dislocated shoulder operated on in October, and his absence after aggravating the injury contributed to the defending Stanley Cup champions being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

There are still questions about when the 2020-21 season will begin, though the league has tentatively scheduled training camps to open Nov. 17 with opening night Dec. 1. Even if that gets pushed back, Tarasenko could miss a significant chunk of games.

“It’s a concern in the sense that he’s had three surgeries or is going to have three surgeries,” Armstrong said. “We’re hoping that he gets back to the level that he was at before. I’m not concerned about the work ethic and the approach he’s going to take to put himself in a great spot. But time is going to tell on how quickly and the impact he can have when he gets back.”

Tarasenko previously had his left shoulder operated on in April 2018 . There’s now concern about whether the five-time 30-goal scorer will ever be the same.

“It’s certainly not a positive,” Armstrong said. “It’s his third surgery. We just know that he prepares and trains hard and needs to get back and play well for us.”

Advertisement

Armstrong also revealed Wednesday that roughly 20 percent of the Blues’ regular players contracted COVID-19. He believes that contributed to their losing seven of nine games when hockey returned.

“It affected each of the players differently,” Armstrong said. “Some lost a considerable amount of weight. They all felt some form of a symptom. It wasn’t that they had it and they didn’t feel anything.”

Canucks even series

Bo Horvat scored twice, and Tyler Toffoli and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists to lead the Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday night, evening their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece.

Tanner Pearson also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 38 shots — including 21 in the second period.

Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner had 22 saves in just his second loss of the postseason.

Game 3 is Thursday night.