Brewers follow Bucks example, sit out vs. Reds

The Bucks staged a strike to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake , a Black man who was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisc., an act that prompted outrage across the nation. Kenosha is less than an an hour south of Milwaukee.

The game was not considered a forfeit, as the Cincinnati players agreed not to play as well.

In the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to sit out Wednesday’s NBA playoff contest against the Orlando Magic , the Milwaukee Brewers opted to do the same for their contest with the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported more MLB teams could consider sitting out games, including the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players of any major-league roster.

Yankees add depth at catcher

The New York Yankees acquired catcher Rob Brantly from the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Brantly, a career .228 hitter in six seasons, had no hits in three at-bats in his only game with the Giants this season. He also appeared in only one game in 2019, with Philadelphia.

Brantly provides catching depth for the Yankees and will report to the team’s alternate training site. Brantly made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2013. He played for the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and 2017.

He was with the Giants this spring as a non-roster invitee. He was designated for assignment on July 28 and assigned to the Giants’ alternate site on Aug. 1.

Nationals option top pick

In a surprise move, the Washington Nationals optioned infielder Carter Kieboom to their alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va., taking him out of the role they have hoped he will grow into.

With room on the active roster, the club reinstated reliever Sean Doolittle off the injured list. Kieboom, 22, and one of the Nationals’ top prospects, made 15 starts at third base before he was effectively sent to the minors.

Third base was his after Washington lost Anthony Rendon in free agency last winter. Kieboom, a natural shortstop, faced defensive growing pains throughout his shift to third. But the problem in 2020 has been his bat.

Through 64 plate appearances, Kieboom is slashing .200/.359/.200 with 20 strikeouts and no extra-base hits. He does lead the team with 11 walks, yet manager Dave Martinez has wanted to see more aggression at the plate.

Scully to auction memorabilia

Vin Scully, 92, the retired legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, has culled items from his personal collection of memorabilia for auction on Sept. 23. Internet bidding begins Friday at huntauctions.com. The auction was originally scheduled for All-Star weekend in Los Angeles in July but was moved online when the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the items up for auction: Bats, balls, baseball cards, award plaques, trophies, World Series rings, and the spiral-bound scorebook from his final season in 2016. They represent the physical remnants of Scully’s 67 years with the Dodgers, from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.