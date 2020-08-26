Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy to go with Jaroslav Halak in goal for Game 3

It will be Jaroslav Halak in goal for the Bruins for Game 3 of their second round playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, coach Bruce Cassidy announced Wednesday afternoon. The 35-year-old netminder will be playing his third game in four days, with the two teams playing on consecutive days after the Lightning prevailed, 4-3, in overtime in Game 2.

The Lightning fired off 85 shots, 40 of which made it to the net, to keep Halak (36 saves) busy. This was after Halak stopped 35 of 37 shots in the 3-2 Game 1 victory.

“I feel fine,” Halak said after the Lightning evened series. “No one said it was going to be an easy series.”