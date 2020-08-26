Bruins embarrassed by Lightning in Game 3

After pooh-poohing their performance in the round-robin as inconsequential exhibition hockey, the Bruins submitted a mediocre effort in one of the games that counted. They hung their goalies out to dry in a 7-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 3 on Wednesday night. They fell apart and fell behind, 2-1, in this second-round series. Game 4 is Friday.

It was a back-to-back for both teams, but only the Bruins looked like they went to overtime the night before. They finished with 24 shots, lacking push and pace. They allowed the Lightning 31 shots, their defensive structure cracking and crumbling. They put Tampa Bay on the power play six times, letting a dormant man-advantage catch fire (3 for 6).

They were both unlucky and out of sorts. Even the ever-composed Patrice Bergeron took two penalties, including a puck-over-glass minor.

Then there was the netminding.

Tampa Bay jumped all over Halak, scoring twice in 15 seconds in the first period, three times on their first four power-play chances, and chasing him halfway through the game. Vladar, making his NHL debut in unfortunate circumstances, was victimized twice on his first nine shots.

Halak finished with 12 saves on 16 shots, a save percentage of .750, in 31:18 of work. Vladar stopped 12 of 15 in mop-up duty.

After two periods, Boston was down, 6-1, and outshot, 25-16. Two of the goals were the product of unlucky bounces, two were softies by Halak ... and it’s tough to criticize Vladar for the ones he allowed, given his inexperience and the lack of pushback from the team in front of him.

The opening goal looked like one Halak could stop. On the power play, Mikhail Sergachev’s one-time pass to Ondrej Palat was deliberate enough that the netminder could slide over. But Palat’s drive skittered past Halak after it ramped up off Zdeno Chara’s stick, surprising Halak and breaking Tampa’s 0 for 16 power-play drought.

The Bruins caught another bad break 15 seconds after Palat’s goal. Jeremy Lauzon ran into linesman Devin Berg, letting Yanni Gourde cut across the slot and outwait Halak for a roof job.

Nick Ritchie took a light stick foul before Palat’s goal, but Patrice Bergeron earned a seat when he stuck Palat across the nose 1:18 into the second. Sergachev stepped into a one-timer from 50 feet, beating Halak low glove at 2:14 of the middle period.

Three goals on the first 11 shots against Halak.

The Bruins got one back at 4:56 of the second. Brad Marchand scored a goal identical to one he tallied in Game 2, redirecting a hard pass with his skates at the far post. This time Torey Krug, not David Pastrnak, was doing the dishing. Marchand put the Bruins on their first power play by drawing a tripping call after a slick stretch pass from Charlie McAvoy. It was Marchand’s fourth goal on seven shots this series.

McAvoy’s aggression put the Bruins on the penalty kill. Alex Killorn made them pay. The Lightning forward was quicker to a rebound than Halak, knocking it past the netminder to make it 4-1.

It was Tampa Bay’s fourth goal on 13 shots, and third in four power-play chances.

After standing, donning his mask, glove, and blocker, and waiting for a commercial break, Vladar entered the game at 8:42 of the second.

Vladar became the first Bruins goalie to make his NHL debut in the playoffs, and the fifth in the last 50 years in the league. The last was the Blues’ Jake Allen in 2012.

Brayden Point roasted Vladar on the breakaway, Killorn cashed a rebound on a bounce off the boards, and Nikita Kucherov made it 7-1 by slipping one five-hole after a spectacular dangle by Point.

The Bruins hadn’t allowed that many goals in a playoff game since they coughed up nine to the Sabres on April 29, 1992.

Halak was shown punching the glass with his blocker as he watched Tampa Bay pour it on.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports