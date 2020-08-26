Bruins pull Jaroslav Halak in favor of Dan Vladar in second period of Game 3

Halak, who was yanked roughly the midway point of the second, had yielded four goals on 16 shots.

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak was pulled in the second period of Wednesday’s Game 3 against Tampa Bay for rookie backup Dan Vladar.

Vladar, 23, was making his NHL debut, and allowed a pair of quick goals that made it 6-1, Tampa Bay, by the end of the second period.

Tuukka Rask left the bubble during Boston’s first-round series win over Carolina, reportedly because of a family issue. Halak backstopped the Bruins through the rest of their series win over the Hurricanes, and helped deliver a Game 1 win over Tampa Bay.

