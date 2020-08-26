Bruins pull Jaroslav Halak in favor of Dan Vladar in second period of Game 3

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak was pulled in the second period of Wednesday’s Game 3 against Tampa Bay for rookie backup Dan Vladar.
Halak, who was yanked roughly the midway point of the second, had yielded four goals on 16 shots.
Vladar, 23, was making his NHL debut, and allowed a pair of quick goals that made it 6-1, Tampa Bay, by the end of the second period.
Tuukka Rask left the bubble during Boston’s first-round series win over Carolina, reportedly because of a family issue. Halak backstopped the Bruins through the rest of their series win over the Hurricanes, and helped deliver a Game 1 win over Tampa Bay.
Advertisement
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.