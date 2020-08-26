Game 31: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After rallying for a 9-7 win last night , the Red Sox and Blue Jays will be back at it tonight in Buffalo. Colten Brewer will get the start for the Sox.

Pitching: RHP Colten Brewer (0-1, 3.50 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (14-14): TBA

Pitching: TBA

Time: 6:37 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. TBA: TBA

Blue Jays vs. Brewer: Biggio 0-2, Drury 2-4, Grichuk 2-4, Guerrero Jr. 0-4, Gurriel Jr. 1-5, Hernández 0-1, Jansen 2-3, Panik 1-1, Tellez 0-2

Stat of the day: The Sox have used 11 starters through 30 games, seven who had not started a game in the majors before this season.

Notes: Nate Eovaldi was supposed to get the start, but he has been pushed back to Saturday as he deals with cramps in his right calf. ... Brewer is making his third start and 10th appearance of the season. He pitched four scoreless innings against Baltimore on Friday, and has faced the Blue Jays eight times in relief in his career and is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA. ... Cavan Biggio has reached base safely in 18 straight games for the Blue Jays. He is 22-for-63 (.349) with 17 walks for a .500 on-base percentage in that span.

