Lakers and Clippers to cancel season?

The Lakers and Clippers are behind a plan to boycott the rest of the NBA season, according to multiple reports Wednesday night.
The news comes in the wake of a players’ meeting in the Orlando bubble, one that reportedly involved the NBA’s biggest stars, including LeBron James.
The Athletic is reporting that the two Los Angeles-based teams voted in favor of a boycott for the rest of the season. However, ESPN is saying the vote taken Wednesday night was more of a poll, as opposed to a final decision of the remainder of the playoff schedule.
The Clippers and Lakers voting on perhaps not continuing with the season was considered more of a polling, than a final vote, sources tell ESPN. The resumption of the playoffs remains still up in the air.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Wojnarowski is also reporting that Thursday’s three playoff games -- including Celtics-Raptors -- are “unlikely” to be played, and that siscussions on continuing season will extend into Thursday.
Earlier in the day, all three NBA playoff games were postponed after the Bucks announced a decision not to play as part of a protest involving the police killing of Jacob Blake.
Blake, 29, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis., prompting outrage across the nation and powerful reflection among players in the NBA bubble. Kenosha is less than an hour away from Milwaukee, but the Bucks players are in Florida as part of the NBA’s restart in a “bubble” format.
In a show of solidarity, several games across professional sports were also postponed, including WNBA, MLS and MLB contests.
