Lakers and Clippers to cancel season?

The Lakers and Clippers are behind a plan to boycott the rest of the NBA season, according to multiple reports Wednesday night.

The news comes in the wake of a players’ meeting in the Orlando bubble, one that reportedly involved the NBA’s biggest stars, including LeBron James.

The Athletic is reporting that the two Los Angeles-based teams voted in favor of a boycott for the rest of the season. However, ESPN is saying the vote taken Wednesday night was more of a poll, as opposed to a final decision of the remainder of the playoff schedule.