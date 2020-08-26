fb-pixel;
Lakers and Clippers to cancel season?

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated August 26, 2020, 24 minutes ago
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers may have played their last games this season.
The Lakers and Clippers are behind a plan to boycott the rest of the NBA season, according to multiple reports Wednesday night.

The news comes in the wake of a players’ meeting in the Orlando bubble, one that reportedly involved the NBA’s biggest stars, including LeBron James.

The Athletic is reporting that the two Los Angeles-based teams voted in favor of a boycott for the rest of the season. However, ESPN is saying the vote taken Wednesday night was more of a poll, as opposed to a final decision of the remainder of the playoff schedule.

Wojnarowski is also reporting that Thursday’s three playoff games -- including Celtics-Raptors -- are “unlikely” to be played, and that siscussions on continuing season will extend into Thursday.

Earlier in the day, all three NBA playoff games were postponed after the Bucks announced a decision not to play as part of a protest involving the police killing of Jacob Blake.

Blake, 29, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis., prompting outrage across the nation and powerful reflection among players in the NBA bubble. Kenosha is less than an hour away from Milwaukee, but the Bucks players are in Florida as part of the NBA’s restart in a “bubble” format.

In a show of solidarity, several games across professional sports were also postponed, including WNBA, MLS and MLB contests.

