Milwaukee Brewers won’t play Wednesday night game vs. Reds, reports say

In the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to sit out Wednesday’s NBA playoff contest against the Orlando Magic, the Milwaukee Brewers will do the same for their contest with the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

The game will not be considered a forfeit, as the Cincinnati players have agreed not to play as well.

The Bucks are staging a strike to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisc., an act that prompted outrage across the nation. Kenosha is under an hour away from Milwaukee.