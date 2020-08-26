NBA postpones Wednesday’s playoff games as Milwaukee Bucks sit out over Jacob Blake shooting

Blake, 29, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisc., prompting outrage across the nation and powerful reflection among players in the NBA bubble. Kenosha is under an hour away from Milwaukee.

Angered by the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, the team’s actions reflect a growing movement among NBA players to take a bigger stand against issues facing Black people in the United States.

The NBA announced that all three of Wednesday’s playoff games will be postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks became the first NBA team to sit out a game in the bubble over social justice issues when they did not take the court for Wednesday’s scheduled 4 p.m. tipoff against the Orlando Magic.

The two other games set for Wednesday were Game 5 matchups between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA said all games will be rescheduled.

The Celtics and Raptors are still weighing the possibility of boycotting the first game of their second-round playoff series on Thursday, players said Wednesday.

“Obviously, if we sit out a game or the rest of the playoffs, we understand how big of an impact that will have,” Celtics wing Jayson Tatum said Wednesday. “Everybody’s going to have to talk about it. We don’t want to just keep playing and forget about what’s going on in the outside world because it’s affecting us. It’s affecting everybody.”

On Twitter, NBA star LeBron James chimed in as the news of the boycott trickled out.

“WE DEMAND CHANGE. ... SICK OF IT,” he wrote.

Alex Lasry, the senior vice president of the Bucks, said on the platform that “some things are bigger than basketball.

“The stand taken today by the players and org[anization] shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys,” he said.

