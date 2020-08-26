Report alleges NFL Washington owner Dan Snyder was involved in harassment

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported additional examples of workplace sexual harassment inside the NFL’s Washington Football Team organization, and allegations that owner Dan Snyder was personally involved. The Post reported a former cheerleader saying Snyder invited her to a hotel room with one of his friends, and that longtime team executive Larry Michael made extra cheerleading videos for the owner showing sensitive material that wasn’t made public. Snyder released a statement denying those specific allegations and saying he was unaware of the incidents until now. “I want to unequivocally state that this never happened,” Snyder said of the report he invited a cheerleader to a hotel room in 2004. “Furthermore, I do not have any knowledge of the 10-year-old videos referenced in the story. I did not request their creation, and I never saw them.” After the Post’s first story on the subject ran last month, Snyder vowed a cultural change and opened the organization up to an independent investigation. The latest story cites 25 more women who said they experienced sexual harassment while working for the team. They described a workplace in which male bosses, colleagues and players commented on their bodies and clothing, used sexual innuendos and made unwanted advances. Snyder said that behavior “has no place in our franchise or in our society.” He repeated his intention to improve the organization’s culture and said he’ll be more hands-on as an owner moving forward. “I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization,” he said. “I have begun taking any and all steps necessary to ensure that the Washington Football Team is an organization that is diverse, inclusive and respectful of all.”

The New York Giants secondary suffered a big hit with second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney scheduled for surgery after breaking his left foot. The Giants announced the injury Wednesday, just minutes before the team was to start a training camp practice at MetLife Stadium. The club also said linebacker David Mayo will need knee surgery. The team did not say when the injuries happened but the players were at practice on Tuesday. McKinney, a play-making safety from Alabama, was projected to get significant playing time opposite safety Jabrill Peppers . . . Vince Casey, a longtime sports public relations executive who worked for the NFL and in the NHL and retired as the NFL’s director of football information in 2009, died Monday at his home in Lake Worth, Fla., after a brief illness, his family confirmed. He was 78.

Golf

Mickelson wins Champions debut

Phil Mickelson, who was looking to avoid a two-week break in the middle of his preparations for the US Open at Winged Foot, made a spectacular PGA Tour Champions debut with a wire-to-wire victory at Ozarks National. He closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 22 under, three shots clear of runner-up Tim Petrovic. Mickelson became the 20th player to win in his debut on the 50-and-over-tour.

Tennis

Medvedev ousted from US Open tuneup

Defending Western & Southern Open champion Daniil Medvedev failed to close it out in the second set, and Roberto Bautista Agut rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory that knocked out yet another top player from tune-up tournament for the US Open. With the latest upset, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was the only player left with an ATP Masters 1000 title to his credit. Djokovic had no problems with his creaky neck or the swirling winds during a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff to advance to the semifinals. Medvedev hoisted the champion’s Rookwood Pottery cup last year in Mason, Ohio, where the tournament is held annually. This year’s event was moved to the US Open site in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., because of pandemic precautions, creating a two-tournament event without spectators. On the women’s side, fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka beat No. 12 Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, reaching the semifinals as the only Top 10 player left in the bracket. She’ll play No. 14 Elise Mertens, who beat 83rd-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 . . . Juan Martin del Potro had surgery on his right knee, the third operation for the 2009 US Open champion since getting injured two years ago . . . Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he tested negative for COVID-19 after having two positive tests but still decided to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week.

Miscellany

N.C. State delays football opener

College football got a bracing glimpse of what could become routine this season: a game rescheduled because of coronavirus cases within an athletic program. North Carolina State and Virginia Tech, who were to play their Atlantic Coast Conference game Sept. 12, said the matchup had been delayed by two weeks, until Sept. 26, because of a cluster of virus cases within N.C. State’s athletic department. “There’s no blueprint for what we’re all trying to navigate, and we are grateful for everyone’s collaboration to make this work,” Boo Corrigan, N.C. State’s athletic director, said in a statement. N.C. State, located in Raleigh, announced Monday a pause in athletic activities because of what it described as “an identified cluster within its programs.” In a statement, Virginia Tech called the postponement a “mutual decision.” ACC teams hope to play 11-game schedules this season, with each school planning 10 conference matchups and a game against a nonconference opponent. The first game involving an ACC team, Alabama-Birmingham at Miami, is scheduled for Sept. 10 . . . Lyon reached the final of the women’s Champions League for the fifth straight time after Wendie Renard scored with a 67th-minute header to secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Lyon will seek its fifth consecutive title in Sunday’s final against Wolfsburg, which defeated Barcelona in the other semifinal . . . Real Sociedad canceled a trip to play friendlies in Portugal after an unidentified player tested positive for the coronavirus.

