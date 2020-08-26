In return to Buffalo, Kevin Pillar is showcasing his value

In 2014, when he was a rookie, the Toronto Blue Jays demoted Pillar to Buffalo after a June incident when he flung a bat down the dugout steps after being pinch hit for.

It was quite a bit different from his last visit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kevin Pillar returned here this week a respected veteran of eight seasons in the major leagues who has earned approximately $14 million in his career.

“This is a team game,” then Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said at the time. “There’s no room for selfish play.”

Pillar stayed in Triple A for two months before Toronto brought him back.

“You never want to be a young kid and be sent down for disciplinary reasons,” Pillar said Wednesday before starting in right field for the Red Sox against the Blue Jays. “Honestly, the day I left Toronto to come back to Buffalo when that happened, in the back of my mind I felt like it was my last time ever playing in the Rogers Centre as a home player, as a Toronto Blue Jay . . . But I didn’t feel like the punishment fit the crime.”

Pillar regained the faith of Gibbons and became a productive player for the Jays until he was traded to the San Francisco Giants a few days into last season. He landed with the Red Sox this year one a one-year contract; through Tuesday, he was hitting .265 with a .756 OPS.

Pillar also has played outstanding defense. He has tracked down several hard-hit balls at the expense of crashing into a wall. It has happened often enough that you wonder if Pillar somehow enjoys the contact.

“No, I don’t. Not really. It’s part of the job,” he said. “They pay me to go out there and play at one speed and it’s the only speed I know.”

Pillar is a good candidate to be traded ahead of Monday’s deadline. His .869 OPS against lefthanders suggests he’d be a good acquisition for a contender looking to platoon in the outfield.

The speculation doesn’t bother him.

“I don’t think it’s affected me too much,” Pillar said. “Being a player that’s been through it and experienced being traded … I definitely understand it’s a realistic possibility.”

Pillar was stunned when the Jays traded him to the Giants early last season. But he came to look at it as San Francisco valuing him more than Toronto did.

The same could ultimately prove true for the Red Sox.

“It may make sense for me to get traded,” Pillar said. “But I feel like I’ve taken on a leadership role and tried to help this team through a tough time.”

More pitching moves

The Red Sox spun the wheel of transactions and cleared out some pitchers.

Righthander R.J. Alvarez, who was on a minor league contract, was released. Righthander Mike Shawaryn, who was designated for assignment last week, was outrighted and removed from the 60-man player pool.

Lefthander Stephen Gonsalves, who was designated for assignment last week, was outrighted but will remain in the player pool and continue working out in Pawtucket.

The Sox have 39 players on the 40-man roster and 60 players in the pool.

Eovaldi progressing

Nate Eovaldi (right calf strain) is scheduled to throw in the bullpen on Thursday. That will determine if he starts on Saturday against the Nationals at Fenway Park. Martin Perez will start the first game of that series on Friday. The Sox have not yet decided if Kyle Hart remains in the rotation. The rookie lefthander has allowed 13 earned runs on 17 hits and 10 walks over nine innings in three starts. … Righthander Chris Mazza will be recalled to start the final game of the series on Thursday. He accompanied the team as a member of the taxi squad. … Toronto activated outfielder Derek Fisher from the injured list and recalled righthander Sean Reid-Foley from Rochester. Lefthander Travis Bergen and righthander Sam Gaviglio were optioned.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

