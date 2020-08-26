Wednesday’s Patriots practice report: The dog days are here

Safety Devin McCourty missed his first practice of the summer, for an undisclosed reason. Also not spotted were nose tackle Beau Allen (he has yet to practice), receiver Will Hastings, and running back Lamar Miller (PUP/knee).

Bill Belichick said Wednesday the Patriots have “reached the dog days of training camp” (only appropriate on National Dog Day), and the biggest surprise of the day was the return of the ground game’s lead dog, Sony Michel, who passed his physical and was removed from the, ahem, PUP list.

Safety Kyle Dugger, tight end Devin Asiasi, receivers Jakobi Meyers and Devin Ross, and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste were limited.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Shorts and shells.

ARMS RACE

Despite the pre-fall air, the quarterback play was not all that crisp, though Jarrett Stidham was a perfect 6 for 6 during his lone team drill, a seven-on-seven session. The fake crowd noise may have contributed to the struggles

▪ Cam Newton finished 11 of 18 overall, including a 7-of-12 performance in the full-team drills. He was intercepted by Terrence Brooks but came back a play later and threw a goal-line touchdown to Rex Burkhead.

▪ Brian Hoyer was just 4 of 9 in 11-on-11 work and didn’t participate in any seven-on-seven drills. Brooks nearly picked off Hoyer, as well, but the ball deflected off his hands. The safety dropped and did some self-punishment pushups after the series.

▪ Stidham, who is working his way back from a lower-body injury, didn’t throw in full-team drills. His best toss of the day was a bullet down the seam that tight end Ryan Izzo plucked off a defender’s helmet.

KICKING COMPETITON

There was no live kicking, though kickers Nick Folk and Justin Rohrwasser along with holder Jake Bailey and Joe Cardona left to do some in-stadium work.

GIVEN THE BOOT

Belichick twice sent the punt-return team on penalty laps after the unit had trouble lining up properly and in a timely fashion. Special teams coordinator Cam Achord did the laps in solidarity.

TRASH TALKING

In one of the best and most entertaining drills of the camp, players went against each other one-on-one in an exercise that worked on closing speed. Backs and receivers went against defensive backs and then the tables were turned as the skill players chased down defenders who morphed into ball carriers after turnovers. The way the lines moved, sometimes defenders went against defenders and offensive players went against offensive players.

There was plenty of skill and plenty of chirping during the work.

Stephon Gilmore was a standout (call Ripley’s!), showing off the speed and moves that made him a standout QB in high school. Gilmore nearly broke Brooks’s ankles with one move, prompting one unnamed teammate (hint: he looks just like Devin McCourty) to shout, “Give Gilly the rock!”

Cardona put a nifty open-field move on Bailey, prompting another Patriot to yell, “Get nasty, Joe!”

TOP PLAY

Burkhead closed the team portion of the day by catching an end zone fade from Newton. Burkhead got a step on defender Josh Uche, stretched for the ball, caught it, tucked it, and somersaulted into the end zone before popping up and pounding a spike that Rob Gronkowski might have felt down in Tampa.

ODDS AND ENDS:

▪ N’Keal Harry, who spent some time riding the bike before practice, had his leg wrapped (possibly re-wrapped) during the session but didn’t miss any time. In fact, he made a nice sideline grab from Newton during a side session moments after he returned.

▪ Tight ends coach Nick Caley did late-practice wind sprints with the tight ends and fullbacks.

▪ Team owner Robert Kraft took in about 45 minutes of the session.

▪ Belichick and Troy Brown did a lot of work with the returns teams.

▪ Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, and Justin Bethel had pass breakups.

▪ Cornerback Michael Jackson whipped down Harry after the receiver made a nice toe-tap sideline catch from Stidham during the seven-on-sevens. Jackson and Harry have had some heated moments this week.

▪ Rookie Isaiah Zuber is quietly having a really nice camp and appears to be very popular with his mates, who love to yell drawn out “Zuuuuubes!” when he makes a play.

SCHEDULE

Thursday: 10 a.m.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.