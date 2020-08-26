fb-pixel;
Social Justice

What the sports world is saying about the Bucks’ NBA playoff strike

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated August 26, 2020, 1 hour ago
The McCourty Brothers were quick to show their support for the Bucks and their decision.
The McCourty Brothers were quick to show their support for the Bucks and their decision.Pool/Getty

Shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out Wednesday’s NBA playoff game, several current and former athletes took to social media to salute the decision.

Locally, Patriots players Devin and Jason McCourty said they were impressed by the Bucks for “taking a stand for what they believe in and for justice!'

Celtics’ legend Bill Russell also offered his support:

Here’s some more reaction:

Some teams also made their feelings known that they were standing with the Bucks and their decision not to play.

And Evander Kane, one of the only Black players in the NHL, chimed in as well.

Advertisement


Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.