What the sports world is saying about the Bucks’ NBA playoff strike

Shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out Wednesday’s NBA playoff game, several current and former athletes took to social media to salute the decision.
Locally, Patriots players Devin and Jason McCourty said they were impressed by the Bucks for “taking a stand for what they believe in and for justice!'
Respect to the guys in the Bucks locker room. Taking a stand for what they believe in and for justice! https://t.co/mLKURgaqiO— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) August 26, 2020
Celtics’ legend Bill Russell also offered his support:
I’m moved by all the @NBA players for standing up for what is right. To my man @TheJetOnTNT I would like to say Thank you for what you did to show your support for the players. I am so proud of you. Keep getting in good trouble. @NBAonTNT @ESPNNBA @espn #NBAPlayoffs ✊🏿— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 26, 2020
Here’s some more reaction:
WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!!— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020
WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020
Proud of our players! @Nba— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 26, 2020
We have the strongest, most unified league in the world!!! #change— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 26, 2020
Respect! ✊🏾— LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) August 26, 2020
We need CHANGE!— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 26, 2020
Change can NOT wait!
I believe my mentor Coach Dean Smith would be very proud of our sport at this moment.— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) August 26, 2020
Respect ✊🏾— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 26, 2020
Some teams also made their feelings known that they were standing with the Bucks and their decision not to play.
#JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/OhToTWSk9O— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 26, 2020
A historic statement for justice. Respect, @bucks.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cTZSoQIvy6— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 26, 2020
And Evander Kane, one of the only Black players in the NHL, chimed in as well.
Major statement by the NBA players 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 I’m with it!— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 26, 2020
