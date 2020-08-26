fb-pixel;

Photos: Scenes from the demonstrations in Kenosha, Wis.

Updated August 26, 2020, 7:46 a.m.
Demonstrators faced law enforcement in Kenosha, Wis.
Demonstrators faced law enforcement in Kenosha, Wis.Brandon Bell/Getty

Unrest in Kenosha, Wis., stretched into a third night late Tuesday and early Wednesday following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police Sunday.

Protesters took cover behind a dumpster as they confronted police in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis.
Protesters took cover behind a dumpster as they confronted police in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis.Scott Olson/Getty Images
Law enforcement in riot gear stood facing protesters during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.
Law enforcement in riot gear stood facing protesters during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. David Goldman/Associated Press
A protester took cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.
A protester took cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. David Goldman/Associated Press
Police guarded the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis.
Police guarded the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis.Scott Olson/Getty Images
Protesters attempted to topple a fence outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.
Protesters attempted to topple a fence outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. David Goldman/Associated Press
A protester took cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.
A protester took cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.David Goldman/Associated Press
People held signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
People held signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Charred vehicles sat in a lot following a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis.
Charred vehicles sat in a lot following a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis. Morry Gash/Associated Press
Protesters gathered near the scene where Jacob Blake was shot by police.
Protesters gathered near the scene where Jacob Blake was shot by police.Carlos Javier Ortiz/New York Times
Men walked towards law enforcement with their hands up in Kenosha, Wis.
Men walked towards law enforcement with their hands up in Kenosha, Wis.Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A truck burned during the protests.
A truck burned during the protests. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A man stood with a sign in Kenosha, Wis.
A man stood with a sign in Kenosha, Wis.Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A boy sat on his father's shoulders while holding a sign during a daytime demonstration.
A boy sat on his father's shoulders while holding a sign during a daytime demonstration. Brandon Bell/Getty Images