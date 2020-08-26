Photos: Scenes from the demonstrations in Kenosha, Wis.Updated August 26, 2020, 7:46 a.m.Email to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsDemonstrators faced law enforcement in Kenosha, Wis.Brandon Bell/GettyUnrest in Kenosha, Wis., stretched into a third night late Tuesday and early Wednesday following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police Sunday.Protesters took cover behind a dumpster as they confronted police in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis.Scott Olson/Getty ImagesLaw enforcement in riot gear stood facing protesters during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. David Goldman/Associated PressA protester took cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. David Goldman/Associated PressPolice guarded the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis.Scott Olson/Getty ImagesProtesters attempted to topple a fence outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. David Goldman/Associated PressA protester took cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.David Goldman/Associated PressPeople held signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty ImagesCharred vehicles sat in a lot following a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis. Morry Gash/Associated PressProtesters gathered near the scene where Jacob Blake was shot by police.Carlos Javier Ortiz/New York TimesMen walked towards law enforcement with their hands up in Kenosha, Wis.Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesA truck burned during the protests. Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesA man stood with a sign in Kenosha, Wis.Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesA boy sat on his father's shoulders while holding a sign during a daytime demonstration. Brandon Bell/Getty Images