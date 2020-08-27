Elderly espionage, con-man comeuppance, electoral education

In Maite Alberdi’s “ The Mole Agent ” that was the concern of a woman in Peru, who hired a private detective to check on her mother’s status at a seemingly respectable retirement home. The detective puts an ad in the paper for a man between 80 and 90 who is “good with technology” to go undercover and learn the truth. After an amusing montage of octogenarian applicants fumbling with iPhones, she settles on 83-year-old Sergio, a recent widower. Though Sergio struggles at mastering the spy camera specs and pen, he has his wits about him, and most important, he has a kind heart.

Everyone with parents or other relatives in elder-care facilities has at some time worried about what might be happening there without their knowledge. Are residents, often unable to communicate their circumstances, suffering neglect or abuse?

This is no “Titicut Follies” (1967). The worst abuse that Sergio’s secret cameras turn up is a dirty bathroom. Since most of his activities are covered by the documentary crew, the secrecy of the mission seems compromised and some of the scenes look suspiciously staged.

But in its own deceptively light-hearted way, “The Mole Agent” is hard-hitting. The suffering that empathetic Sergio uncovers is not institutional, but existential. The residents, almost all women, are lonely. The neglect often comes from their own families. Why, Sergio asks, does the client have to hire someone to check on her mother? Why doesn’t she do it herself?

One resident wants to marry him. Another, a kleptomaniac, is placated when someone on the staff talks to her on the phone pretending to be her mother. Sergio appreciatively listens to a woman recite from memory her pious poem about motherhood and he tells her he likes it because it “rhymes well.” She confesses that her children don’t visit her, but she doesn’t reproach them for it because they have their own lives. “Life is cruel, after all,” she says.

"The Mole Agent" begins screening at the Kendall Square Theatre Aug. 28 and is available on various streaming platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft, Vudu, and YouTube.



From "Love Fraud." Courtesy of SHOWTIME

Best served cold

With grifting practically a national pastime these days, it takes a really big con artist to warrant a four-part documentary series. Richard Scott Smith qualifies. For 20 years he used the Internet to woo, wed, and defraud women of their fortunes and self-respect. But as seen in Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s “Love Fraud” some of these victims have had enough and want payback. The police are no use, so they band together, turn the Internet to their own purposes, and enlist a hard-boiled “lady bounty hunter” to help track down the socio-pathic serial scammer before he can strike again.

When the leathery bounty hunter, a victim of domestic violence herself, puffs on a cigarette and says, “I love the thrill. I love the chase. And I love getting some [expletive] off the street,” it looks like the women have made the right choice. Echoing a sentiment shared by all, one of the now-empowered victims says, “I’m tired of people telling me to get over my hatefulness. I tell girls the best way to get over guys is revenge. . . . Rick, you [numerous expletives], I’m coming after you.”

I’d say Smith better watch his step.

A riveting, witty, as-it-happened account from the same team that made the eye-popping, Oscar-nominated “Jesus Camp” (2006), this artful documentary, with kaleidoscopic animated collages that add a touch of sardonic whimsy, revives the fighting spirit of “Thelma and Louise” (1991). But maybe with a better ending.

"Love Fraud" streams on Showtime, starting Aug. 30.



Moroni Benally, in "Moroni for President." Courtesy of PBS

Running on empty

Prior to the COVID-19 epidemic (and sometimes during it) a candidate’s worst nightmare was holding a rally where nobody comes.

That happens to Moroni Benally, the subject of Saila Huusko and Jasper Rischen’s acutely observed, wry, and reflective “Moroni for President,” as he runs for president of the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American reservation in the United States. He and his nieces gaze at the empty parking lot where he hoped to greet a crowd of supporters. He had lots of food and beverages waiting. Only a curious prairie dog shows up. “Well, at least we have a lot of hot dogs,” one of his nieces says.

Benally thought the community was ready for change and willing to break with hidebound traditions that he believed were not so much from the Navajo culture, but were values and prejudices adopted from the conservative white society that surrounded them. He saw the need for reform to counter the unemployment, poor education, alcoholism, and other ills plaguing his people. No longer should they accommodate the federal government but instead demand Navajo control over the resources on their land, which sprawls over Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Not only are Benally’s ideas challenging, but so is his identity. He is an outsider from Salt Lake City, had been raised a Mormon, and is an academic with a beard and bow tie – quite a contrast from previous presidents sporting denim jeans, cowboy boots, and ten-gallon Stetsons.

And he is gay.

A kind of a drily witty Mr. Smith who goes to the reservation, Benally isn’t prepared for the distortions of the truth, the dirty tricks, and the appeal to the lowest common denominator typical of most US political campaigns. When he rides in a parade during a local celebration, onlookers demand he throw candy, but he has none to give.

A microcosm of democracy with all its strengths and weaknesses exposed, “Moroni for President” is an homage to the courage of visionaries who though frustrated, persist nonetheless.

"Moroni for President" can be streamed via the Brattle Theatre Virtual Screening Room, starting Aug. 28.



