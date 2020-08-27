Globe readers share their desert island discs

The greatest American live-performance band, at their very peak. A two-record album containing a mere seven songs. Two extended jams (”You Don’t Love Me” and “Whipping Post”) take up an entire vinyl side each, while shorter pieces like “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” and “Hot ‘Lanta” are mesmerizing instrumentals melding jazz and classic rock. The great slide guitarist Duane Allman at his absolute finest, only months before his tragic death; fellow guitarist Dickey Betts, bassist Berry Oakley, dual drummers Jaimoe and Butch Trucks, and soulful vocals by Gregg Allman complete this masterpiece. I am an old man now, and I first heard this some 49 years ago! It still knocks my socks off.

In last week’s Sunday Globe, we published dozens of “desert island discs,” favorite albums of Globe writers and contributors, as well picks from some local celebrities. This week it’s our readers’ turn to tell us which albums they would bring to their own desert islands.

JOHN SANDHAUS, Tarpon Springs, Fla.

“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust,” David Bowie

If I had to pick just one, I’d go with Bowie at the height of his Ziggy alter ego. Mick Ronson’s guitar playing (one of the most underrated guitarists IMO), great production, and songs. Most groundbreaking record ever? No. But my favorite front-to-back record out there.

CASEY LINDSTROM, Newton

“Murmur,” R.E.M.

Such an interesting album, full of different sounds, indecipherable lyrics that I would nonetheless sing to. An exciting time for music discovery, encountering others that had also discovered this wonderful band.

PAUL F. CALLAHAN, Framingham

“Pet Sounds,” The Beach Boys

Hands down. No doubt. It feels eternal, as would being stuck on a desert island.

DREW KANE, Cambridge

“Talking Heads: 77,” Talking Heads

Maybe the best album cover ever, and the music never seems old.

TIM COX, Lancaster

“Script of the Bridge,” The Chameleons

Groundbreaking debut album from this highly-influential and under-recognized British band. Lyrics that paint pictures from angst to psychedelia, and dual guitarists that play against each other as few combos have. Rich in texture and melody, just a great album all the way through.

ALAN HANDEL, Millis

“Complete Recorded Works in Chronological Order, Volume 3,” Blind Blake

I like acoustic guitar, and Blake was the most entertaining acoustic guitarist ever. Blake was the standard for good playing. If someone was good on guitar, then people would say, “He was as good as Blind Blake.” Volume 3 includes many of his best songs, including “Fightin’ the Jug,” “Hastings Street,” “Diddie Wa Diddie,” and “I Was Afraid of That.”

BRUCE BELCHER, Detroit

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” original soundtrack

This is going to sound corny, but I’d take the soundtrack to the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (Donny Osmond version). Who could ask for more? Jazz, blues, country, calypso, and rock’n roll. A doting parent, high fashion in the desert, great expectations, jealousy, attempted fratricide, slavery, lust, regret, despair, faith, visions, financial and economic planning, financial and economic ruin, desperation, and finally, forgiveness. Oh, and Elvis, as well as French accents.

PAM ROBERTS, Brookline

The Beatles Fiona Adams

“Revolver” (mono version), The Beatles

Even after more than 50 years, the music just sparkles and jumps out of the speaker or headphones. From “Taxman” to “Tomorrow Never Knows,” there is not a bad song in the bunch, and the sheer creativity will blow you away. The mono version is preferable — “Got to Get You Into My Life” and “Tomorrow Never Knows” sound even more fantastic, as do the rest. This album is better than “Sgt. Pepper” and “Abbey Road” because it sounds like it was recorded with so much joy and happiness.

STEVE LANGLEY, Wrentham

“Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs,” Derek and the Dominos

Blues at its best.

BARBARA SULLIVAN, Halifax

“King of Limbs,” Radiohead

I ease into the day with this album once or twice a week. Starts with “Bloom,” that makes you one with the universe — perfect for a desert island surrounded by the ocean! Gets you rockin’ with “Good Morning Mr. Magpie” and walks you through an array of moods to follow.

CRAIG FREEDLUND, Sharon

“American Beauty,” Grateful Dead

This ethereal acoustic featuring the elegiac poetry of Robert Hunter anchored by the otherworldly harmonies of Jerry Garcia and company is an aptly named LP. “Believe it if you need it, or leave it if you dare.”

JOSEPH RICCOBENE, Brooklyn, N.Y.

“The Best Band You Never Heard in Your Life,” Frank Zappa

It’s a double album featuring what some believe to have been the best band Zappa ever assembled. Filled with rare covers, jazz improvisations, and reworkings of the lyrics to savagely attack Jimmy Swaggart, the album is one of a kind.

JASON TUOHEY, Belmont

Stop Making Sense,” Talking Heads

A big plus is that I would always have images of the terrific Jonathan Demme documentary in my head. So many great moments, from the opening with a solo David Byrne and a boombox doing “Psycho Killer” to David Byrne in the Big Suit for “Girlfriend is Better” to David Byrne dancing with a lamppost during “This Must Be the Place” to the unbelievable energy of “Take Me to the River.”

MICHAEL ZIMMERMAN, Brookline

Bob Marley Blue Fox Entertainment

“Rastaman Vibration,” Bob Marley and the Wailers

It was the album that brought the reggae beat into the mainstream of music, and every song — like the lyrics say on the song “Roots, Rock, Reggae” — makes you want to move: “Hey, mister music, sure sounds good to me/I can’t refuse it, what to be got to be/Feel like dancing, dance ‘cause we are free/Feel like dancing, come dance with me.”

BARRY KROENING, Littleton

“Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon,” James Taylor

It is pure poetry.

ELINOR MODY, Newton

“Bach: The Art of Fugue,” Angela Hewitt

The simplest things are the hardest to do. Bach accomplished it, beautiful melodies with complex counterpoint. No big chords, and running all over the keyboard. This music can be performed by one person or an orchestra. No instant gratification — takes a while to understand and appreciate it.

REAZ HAQUE, Hingham

“Exile on Main Street,” The Rolling Stones

Boogie woogie, country, blues, rock. So much American music by badass Brits.

DAVID WEBSTER, Newburyport

“The River,” Bruce Springsteen

All you ever need to know about relationships is on this album. But what makes it special is it takes us beyond first dates and how sweet everything is at the start (”Crush on You,” “Two Hearts”) and it goes to what makes for mature lasting connections without glossing over the difficulties you face together. Two songs, “The River” and “Drive All Night,” are as good as any rock song can get. But if you need to dance, you have “Cadillac Ranch” and “I’m a Rocker,” among others. Never gets old

STEVE CONLEY, Holbrook

“Led Zeppelin II,” Led Zeppelin

Groundbreaking studio effects. “Whole Lotta Love” still gives chills to this day. The sonic quality of the album recorded on the road in 1969 is still amazing. Compare it to a Cream album or the Kinks. Their first album was a lot of adapted music. The second album was their statement that we can write and play our own music, with studio effects like the near/far mike recording of the solo in “Ramble On.” There is not one ounce of filler in this album.

TIM FENNELL, Holliston

“Blood on the Tracks,” Bob Dylan

The best of Dylan for your money. You could spend years trying to hear the lyrics right and then pondering their meaning(s).

DAN GINDES, Marblehead

“The Beatles,” The Beatles

It shows the creativity and individuality of each member, and the songs are such a eclectic mishmash that it never gets old.

JAMES BIRD, Millville

“Mercury Falling,” Sting

He blends so many genres and time signatures into this wonderful 10-song album. The finest track is “I Was Brought to My Senses” played in 7/4 time where the narrator fully realizes the beauty of nature and how it compares to being in love. There’s also a country song about divorce, a gospel tune about a man with AIDS, and another country number in 9/8 time called “I Hung My Head,” that was covered by the late, great Johnny Cash. This was Sting at his peak musically and lyrically, and “Mercury Falling” never gets old.

SCOTT SULLIVAN, Ayer

“Astral Weeks,” by Van Morrison

I wore out multiple copies of this LP. It is poetry set to acoustic jazz by a genius songwriter, singer, and musician. I’ve listened to it probably a thousand times, at different times, in different places, with different people and alone, and I never fail to hear something new, so, for me it is the perfect desert island LP since it’s always new.

BRITT HALL, Essex

Carly Rae Jepsen Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/file

“Emotion,” Carly Rae Jepsen

In the five years since its release, this album has been on repeat for me. The opening notes of “Run Away With Me” pull you in and don’t let go. While the regular version of this album would be perfect for a lifetime on a desert island, the newly released deluxe expanded edition cements its place as a classic album that will be talked about for years to come. If you haven’t listened to “All That,” “Boy Problems,” “Your Type,” or “Love Again,” please take some time to learn why this album should have won every Grammy in 2015.

HUDSON DeRAPS, Rangeley, Maine

“Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra,” Gregory Alan Isakov

This album is a wall-to-wall testament to songwriting. Isakov’s songs generally hit you square in the emotional gut. Adding the orchestra combines his brilliant songwriting with the endless possibilities of orchestral music; the end result is an album you feel as much as you hear.

MIKE TREMBLAY, Yarmouth, Maine

“Silver Morning,” Kenny Rankin

Because his version of “Blackbird” is like listening to silk.

CAROL WOLICKI, West Newton

“The Way it Is,” Bruce Hornsby and The Range

A selection that provides songs full of energy, great musicians, and the chance to sing out loud! Bruce is one of the all-time best.

JERRY BLOCK, Newbury

The Edge (left) and Bono of U2. Ben Stas

“The Joshua Tree,” U2

Thirty-three years after its release, it still sends shivers down my spine and makes me feel joyful.

CHARLIE RILEY, Pittsburgh

“Hounds of Love,” Kate Bush

One disc on an island . . . you’ll need to be challenged. I’m going to have to go with “Hounds of Love” by Kate Bush. It’s glorious. The production is incredible. Every time you listen, you hear something new. It’s otherworldly.

RON PETTO, Ipswich

“Their Greatest Hits (Vol. 1)” Eagles

It’s now the best-selling album of all time, passing “Thriller.” There is a reason it’s number one. It’s amazing from start to finish.

CHRISTOPHER FAHEY, Taunton

“Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 4 in G Major,” Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Rafael Kubelik

The music flows effortlessly through the entire range of emotions. Nothing is forced, and, yet, by the final notes, one has experienced both grief and transcendence.

MAURICE LAURENCE, Newton

“Born to Run,” Bruce Springsteen

Each song is a different story. And each song is a classic.

SHAUN HARRINGTON, Ellington, Conn.

Globe readers also named these albums as favorites:

“Lemonade,” Beyoncé

“Tusk,” Fleetwood Mac

“Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy, Opus 80,” Daniel Barenboim, soloist and conductor

“Pretzel Logic,” Steely Dan

“Brazil Classics 1: Beleza Tropical,” compiled by David Byrne

“This is Lizzo,” Lizzo

“Joy in the Wild Unknown,” Ripe

“Axis: Bold As Love,” Jimi Hendrix Experience

“Fine Lines,” Harry Styles

“A Wizard, A True Star,” Todd Rundgren

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monáe

“London Calling,” The Clash

“Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper

“Days of Future Passed,” The Moody Blues

“De-Loused in the Comatorium,” The Mars Volta

“Rubber Soul,” The Beatles

“Manassas,” Stephen Stills

“The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” Traffic

“Selling England by the Pound,” Genesis

“Garcia Live, Vol. 11,” Jerry Garcia Band

Any collaboration between Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong







