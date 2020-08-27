HomeFront: ‘Sweet, dumb, unnecessary, and absurdly charming’

FILM: The deceptively simple “Ghost Tropic” follows “a cleaning lady crossing Brussels by foot in the frigid wee hours,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 3½-star review. “In her journey, she meets other denizens of the night, and their interactions are filled with hesitancy and hope. That’s it; that’s the movie. It gave me a greater feeling of peace than I’ve had in months.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, where change is in the air. September starts next week, the weirdest back-to-school season in living memory is well underway, and the MTV Video Music Awards are this weekend. Remember when Beyoncé and Taylor Swift were the only rivals whose business Kanye West was ill-advisedly butting into? A mere 11 years ago, but it feels like yesterday! Or maybe tomorrow — I keep losing track.

Three decades after the “uniquely stupid, fairly smart, and above all good-natured” time-traveling teens played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter introduced their clueless peers to the magic of history, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” updates their story, a clearly tickled Burr writes in a three-star review. “[I]t’s OK — time comes for us all. That’s one of the messages of this sweet, dumb, unnecessary, and absurdly charming movie.”

The classic story and an excellent cast led by Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) would seem to set up “The Personal History of David Copperfield” for success. Not so fast! “[I]t’s wholly enjoyable on a scene-by-scene and character-by-character basis,” Burr writes in a 2½-star review. “But the high spirits of this handsome, well-played production fight against low-angle glimpses of grinding poverty and penury until the entire affair has to be called a draw.”

With “Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin,” Werner Herzog turns a documentarian’s lens on a friend. The celebrated writer, who died in 1989, “was a fantastical creature,” writes the Globe’s Mark Feeney, who gives the film 2½ stars. “Herzog is less interested in Chatwin himself than his ideas and the places he visited. It’s strange that so vivid a personality would be largely missing from a movie about him.”

Transcending the somewhat formulaic elements of the young adult novel it’s based on, “All Together Now” stars voice-of-Moana Auli’i Cravalho as “a perennially cheerful ray of sunshine” who is secretly homeless. Burr awards 2½ stars: “[F]or all the After School Special glibness and minor believability issues ... ‘All Together Now’ got to me emotionally, and it may get to you.”

And no, I’m not forgetting Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which finally comes to theaters next week. “I was offered the chance to see it in [a theater]. I declined,” writes Burr. “One of the reasons I don’t want to go to a theater — and don’t really want you to, either — is that the possibility of infection endangers not only me but every other patron, and the teen working the concessions counter, and the janitor cleaning the seats, and everyone we go home to.”

TV: Summer programming is always a bit of a grab bag, and seldom more so than this year. Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert singles out the season’s most notable efforts, from “the astoundingly good ‘I May Destroy You’” to “Ted Lasso” (“a bucket of positive feelings”) to “Lovecraft Country,” in which “the costuming and cars are dated, but the vigilante violence, the white supremacism, and the cops’ mistreatment of Black people are not.”

The latest Ask Matthew is unusual — based on his recommendation of “I May Destroy You,” a reader tuned in “and found it way too dark.” Gilbert acknowledges that “[e]ven some viewers who enjoy crime and horror series ... prefer to stay away from disturbing themes when they’re presented without genre trappings,” but makes a compelling argument: “[I]f it represents even a tiny part of the human experience, I want to see it, happy or not.”

Stacey S. Hamilton and Stephen Hamilton's “Heirloom” is on view at Medicine Wheel Productions’ Spoke Gallery. Stacey S. Hamilton/Stace.H. Photography

VISUAL ART: Cousins Stacey S. Hamilton and Stephen Hamilton collaborated on “Heirloom,” which blends photography and mixed media to “lucidly capture personalities of today’s Black Boston,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. The portraits of locals, at Medicine Wheel Productions’ Spoke Gallery, tell a compelling story, “drawing on the visual language of precolonial Africa to tap into ancestral cosmologies.”

In just 10 images, “Photographs From the Civil Rights Movement,” at the Currier Museum of Art, speaks volumes. “That small size is a virtue, allowing for close and sustained attention‚” writes the Globe’s Mark Feeney. “[T]he photographic image, whether moving or still, has played a vital role in opening eyes and changing hearts and minds.”

”The willingness to invite the tension and tackle the various debates surrounding the work, that was evident from the jump,” artist Shaun Leonardo says of Mass MoCA’s decision to mount his exhibition “The Breath of Empty Space,” which the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland canceled. The Globe’s Malcolm Gay calls the show a “powerful series of drawings based on images of unarmed Black and Latino men and boys who were felled or brutalized by police, shot by vigilantes, or wrongly imprisoned.”

DANCE: Behind the dreamy name, Starlight Square is a dream come true for local dancers, who have an “in-person platform for sharing their work for the first time in five months,” writes Globe correspondent Karen Campbell. “I feel like we’re reintroducing ourselves to audiences in new ways,” Dance Complex executive artistic director Peter DiMuro says of the Central Square venue, which also plays host to Central Square Theater and Improv Boston shows.

CLASSICAL MUSIC: With live performances largely shelved, recordings that were already in the pipeline fill a yawning pandemic-induced gap. Globe correspondent David Weininger rounds up “a few recent releases of local interest that will hopefully ameliorate our ongoing isolation, and compensate for the persistent silence in our concert venues.”

COMEDY: Without live laughter, what’s a stand-up comic to do? Like everyone else, make the best of it. From online shows to performances at drive-ins and in tents, funny people are still out there being funny. “I have no intentions of going under or closing,” Giggles Comedy Club owner Mike Clarke tells Globe correspondent Nick A. Zaino III. “I’m just trying to adapt. Things change weekly, monthly.”

Shrimp ceviche from La Metapaneca Grill, a snack window across from Revere Beach. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

FOOD & DINING: Outdoor dining is the flavor of the month, in refreshing settings in Revere and Cambridge. Globe restaurant critic Devra First heads for the ocean and “ideal seaside snacks” at La Metapaneca Grill, a delicious destination for “so many beachy temptations.” In a parking lot outside Central Square, former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian finds Craigie on Main’s Craigie Next Door and “the finest tastes of summer.” Hungry yet?

BOOKS: MIT astrophysicist Sara Seager opens up about her life as a scientist and a young widow in “The Smallest Lights in the Universe.” “[I]t’s definitely awkward to share details of your personal life,” she tells Globe correspondent Judi Ketteler. “I’ve heard other people say this too about memoirs: You’re good with strangers reading it, but you prefer that the people who know you don’t read it.”

The long-awaited follow-up to Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Quartet, “The Lying Life of Adults,” is another coming-of-age story, and it has big shoes to fill. The bottom line, from Globe reviewer Bethanne Patrick: “The answer to avid Ferrante fans: Yes, this book lives up to its author’s reputation, and then some.”

WILDLIFE: Things got personal for Globe obituaries editor Bryan Marquard when he realized that one of his neighbors was a black bear named Mink. No twist here — see his job title? — just a lovely slice of life: “In this year of endless grief, which I document as an obituary writer, it helped me to know that Mink and her cubs were around. And frankly, the heart-racing thrill of seeing her has never dimmed.”

BUT REALLY: A calendar without harvest festivals and amateur football feels empty, but maybe it’s time for some attitude adjustment — look a little closer and you’ll see plenty of seasonal diversions to enjoy without violating social-distancing rules. The return of huddling indoors is in sight, but we’re not there yet. And for everyone who’s wondering if outdoor dining can really last past the first cold snap, I have one word: tailgating. Wear your mask and wash your hands!