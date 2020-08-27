Local bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 23

2. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

5. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

6. Luster Raven Leilani FSG

7. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

8. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

9. Migrations Charlotte McConaghy Flatiron Books

10. All Adults Here Emma Straub Riverhead Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

2. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

3. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

4. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own Eddie S. Glaude Crown

8. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

9. Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America Kurt Andersen Random House

10. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

5. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

6. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

7. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Anchor

8. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

9. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

10. Chances Are... Richard Russo Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Imitations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

3. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

4. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

5. Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

6. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

7. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

8. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

9. The Yellow House Sarah M. Broom Grove Press

10. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 23. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.