Margaret Atwood on thrillers, classics, and free speech

Amid the profound weirdness of life during a pandemic, Margaret Atwood’s fictional visions of the future begin to feel like comfort reads. At least in “The Testaments,” her Booker Prize-winning sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” there is a resistant fighter in the deep state of totalitarian Gilead. In other words, there is hope. At 80, the Canadian writer has penned more than 50 books of fiction, criticism, and poetry in her long and extremely successful career. She will have a virtual discussion with the writer Carmen Maria Machado at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. Tickets for the Harvard Book Store event are $21 and include a signed copy of “The Testaments,” which is out in paperback Tuesday.

ATWOOD: I have piles of books on my bedside table, by my reading chair, and sometimes in the bathroom. What I’m reading in there is too bizarre. Essays by William Hazlitt, a prolific 19th-century essayist and a friend of Keats. The essay I’m reading now is on disagreeable people. It’s spot on.

BOOKS: What are you reading outside of the bathroom?

ATWOOD: A number of books on free speech. One is “Unfree Speech: The Threat to Global Democracy and Why We Must Act, Now” by Joshua Wong, the Hong Kong activist. Another is “Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All” by Suzanne Nossel, the CEO of Pen America. The third one is “The Tyranny of the Virtue” by Robert Boyers, which connects pretty directly to de Tocqueville, who wrote in the 19th century about the tyranny of public opinion.

BOOKS: For how long have you been reading about freedom of speech?

ATWOOD: It goes back to Orwell, whom I read right after “1984” came out in paperback in 1952. I would have been 13. That made a deep impression on me. Around then I also read the novel “Darkness at Noon” by Arthur Koestler, which was based on Stalin’s show trials and very famous in its time. I was also reading a lot of science fiction, like Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” and books about language being shut down by dictators and then McCarthyism.

BOOKS: What fiction are you reading?

ATWOOD: The thriller “The Seven Doors” by the Norwegian writer Agnes Ravatn. I have always read a lot of thrillers and detective stories. I’m in the middle of “Indians on Vacation,” a new novel by Thomas King, a very prolific Canadian indigenous writer. I’m also reading “Songs for the End of the World” by the Canadian writer Saleema Nawaz, which is a peculiar book because, though she must have begun writing it two years ago, it’s about a pandemic. And I’m rereading Toni Morrison’s “Song of Solomon” because I’ve been asked to read a section as part of an audio tribute to her. My biggest worry is that I can’t do the accents.

BOOKS: What have you’ve always meant to read but haven’t gotten to?

ATWOOD: I’m doing that right now. “The Decameron,” the full schemer. It’s pretty entertaining and has lot of racy tales. It’s set during the plague, which is one of the reasons I was drawn to it now. Another is that I was asked to redo a story from it. The last story is called “Griselda.” I called mine “Impatient Griselda.” It’s told by an alien from another planet who is sent to Earth to tell a story to people locked up in quarantine.

BOOKS: What will make you put a book down?

ATWOOD: I rarely do that because I want to know how it winds up or how it justifies me reading it. Sometimes it’s a total waste of time, but at least you find out what an author had in mind. I do sometimes peak at the end to make sure everything comes out all right and then go back to the middle.

BOOKS: Do you have any other reading habits?

ATWOOD: If I want to put myself to sleep, I read in French, such as Maurice Druon’s series “The Accursed Kings.” That was an inspiration for “Game of Thrones” but it’s based on historical people. There are a lot of aristocrats disemboweling each other. You learn French words you might not normally, like the words for how entrails smell frizzling on coals.





