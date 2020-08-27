New England Literary News

In her honed and arresting new collection of poetry, “ Land’s End ” (University of Chicago), Gail Mazur rightly observes that the sycamores along Memorial Drive in Cambridge do something different than the showy blaze of other trees in fall, “patterning the road and the old river/with their own kind of darkness and light.” Mazur patterns the world this way, too. In these new and selected poems, Mazur, who lives in Cambridge and Provincetown, writes with sensual specificity of the Cape, its mussels and sand flats and sandpipers, a hummingbird moth, turnips grown in Eastham, the humble and sublime. The poems are not dark, but they acknowledge darkness and potential darkness even in the light. “There’s always tomorrow./There’s always something left to lose.” She quotes Emerson, Saramago, Mike Tyson, and addresses the passage of time (“how finite our August”), the various paradises of youth, shadows, grief. Grief doesn’t so much saturate the work as hover around the edges, and not just grief but moments of respite from it. The lines offer no answers as we move through “pathless time,” but the vital pulse of her attunement.

Advertisement





Saying farewell

Boston’s North End is losing an independent bookstore to the pandemic. I AM Books, which celebrates Italian and Italian-American heritage and literature, recently announced it would be closing its brick-and-mortar store. Owners Nicola Orichuia and Jim Pinzino opened the store in 2015 and hosted numerous readings, book clubs, concerts, film screenings, as well as started an annual two-day cultural festival of books and ideas. The toll that the pandemic has taken on business, and the uncertainty of the future “has made it impossible for us to renew our lease,” they wrote. They plan on shifting their energies to their online store, expanding it, deepening their commitment to providing “a space for people to discover the intersection between Italy and the United States.” They’ll also work to find a new, and larger, home for their bookstore and cultural hub. “That bigger space is a dream for now, but so was I AM Books before we launched it,” they wrote. They’ll host a goodbye event on Saturday, Sept. 12 outside the bookstore at 189 North St. in Boston.

Advertisement





Pioneering fortunes

Whether parlor game or sacred source of guidance and meaning, tarot cards have taken many forms since the 15th century, and this week MIT Press is publishing a new set. The “Women of Science Tarot Deck” features both fundamental scientific concepts — gravity, extinction, diversity — in the major arcana, as well as 56 potent women who have altered STEM, including cards for marine biologist and “Silent Spring” author Rachel Carson; 18th-century Chinese astronomer and poet Wang Zhenyi; mathematician Emmy Noether, who Einstein, among others, described as the most important woman in the history of math; and Alice Augusta Ball, a chemist who developed the most effective leprosy treatment, and the first African-American to get a masters from the University of Hawaii; among many others. The bold and fluid illustrations are done by neuroscientist and comic artist Matteo Farinella, whose work combines his scientific expertise with his skill for visual storytelling. And the set includes a guidebook with biographies of the scientists as well as how to use the cards. The package is a neat way to familiarize yourself with women of STEM and get a glimpse of what the future might hold.

Advertisement





Coming out

“Shifting the Silence” by Etal Adnan (Nightboat)

“A Girl Is a Body of Water” by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi (Tin House)

“Angels and Saints” by Eliot Weinberger (New Directions)





Pick of the week

Michael Schiavo at The Bookstore in Lenox recommends “Verge” by Morgan Lucas Schuldt: “This debut volume will appeal to lovers of poets as diverse as Hart Crane, Louis Zukofsky, Stéphane Mallarmé, John Keats, and Harryette Mullen. His slippery syntax and flexible lexicon conjures up a collection of spiritually erotic poems that owe as much to hip-hop as they do to Gerard Manley Hopkins. Schuldt succumbed to cystic fibrosis in 2012 but in his brief 33 years, he established himself as one of the lights in a generation of young poets who are rewriting the possibilities of language.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.