Two decades later, where has ‘Survivor’ brought us?

Twenty years ago this month, the first season of “Survivor” came to a close. The show had quickly become a sensation, and the ratings for the season finale on Aug. 23, 2000, were huge. We don’t see many shows drawing 51.7 million viewers these days.

Richard Hatch was the winner, having figured out some of the secrets of the game on his own. Among other things, he spent time naked in front of the other players, an offensive intimidation scheme and something that is no longer allowed. Hatch also brushed up naked against a player (Sue Hawk) a few years later during an “All-Stars” season. It was all part of the beginning of the mainstreaming of bad behavior as a winning approach on reality TV, a harbinger of all kinds of negative effects of the genre on our culture.