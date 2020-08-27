Two decades later, where has ‘Survivor’ brought us?

Twenty years ago this month, the first season of “Survivor” came to a close. The show had quickly become a sensation, and the ratings for the season finale on Aug. 23, 2000, were huge. We don’t see many shows drawing 51.7 million viewers these days.
Richard Hatch was the winner, having figured out some of the secrets of the game on his own. Among other things, he spent time naked in front of the other players, an offensive intimidation scheme and something that is no longer allowed. Hatch also brushed up naked against a player (Sue Hawk) a few years later during an “All-Stars” season. It was all part of the beginning of the mainstreaming of bad behavior as a winning approach on reality TV, a harbinger of all kinds of negative effects of the genre on our culture.
I looked up a story I did in anticipation of the “Survivor” premiere, in which I raised questions about what direction the show might take our country. We’d already seen “The Truman Show” and “EDtv,” two movies about the horrors of giving up privacy to the cameras, and we’d already seen, in the more niche setting of MTV, the misbehavior that can erupt in the exhibitionistic atmosphere of “The Real World.” When I asked “Survivor” creator Mark Burnett about whether reality TV could represent a subtle erosion of our dignity, he scoffed at me.
“Some writers aren’t maybe great at their writing jobs,” he said with mild hostility, “and they’re looking for the easy thing to hang their hat on, and not really cerebrally thinking it through.”
