Virtual author readings for Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Henri Cole (”Blizzard: Poems”) is in conversation with Hannah Aizenman of the New Yorker at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Mike Curato (”Flamer”) is in conversation with Jarrett Krosoczka (”Hey, Kiddo”) at 7:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Yolande Strengers and Jenny Kennedy (“The Smart Wife: Why Siri, Alexa, and Other Smart Home Devices Need a Feminist Reboot”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

WEDNESDAY

Fatima Bhutto (”The Runaways: A Novel”) is in conversation with Lisa Lucas, executive director of the National Book Foundation at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Amanda Foody (”Queen of Volts”) is in conversation with Christine Lynn Herman (”The Devouring Gray”) and Rory Power at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Ariel Sabar (”Veritas”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Colson Whitehead (”Nickel Boys”) is in conversation with Wellesley Books owner Bill Kohli at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books... Michael Schrage (“Recommendation Engines”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Jeff Benedict (”The Dynasty”) reads at 7 p.m. at Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Margaret Atwood (”The Testaments: A Novel”) is in conversation with Carmen Maria Wood (”In the Dream House: A Memoir”) at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Megan Margulies (”My Captain America”) is in conversation with Hillary Chute (”Why Comics? From Underground to Everywhere”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Kim Adrian (”Dear Knausgaard”) and Alden Jones (”the wanting was a wildness”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Robert Cocuzzo (“The Road to San Donato: Fathers, Sons, and Cycling Across Italy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Christina Baker Kline (”The Exiles”) is in conversation with Alice Hoffman (”Orphan Train: A Novel”) at 7 p.m. at Unlikely Story.

FRIDAY

Vanessa Diaz (”Manufacturing Celebrity: Latino Papparazzi and Women Reporters in Hollywood”) is in conversation with Stanford University professor Jonathan Rosa at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Rita Colwell (”A Lab of One’s Own: One Women’s Personal Journey Through Sexism in Science”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

