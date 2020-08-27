What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

MEGAN THEE STALLION The explosive rapper is sitting pretty atop the Billboard chart with “WAP,” a dream team collaboration with Cardi B that made for the raunchiest No. 1 in the chart’s history — and now the Houston Hottie is joining the paid-stream tide with her first-ever live virtual concert. Aug. 29, 6 p.m. $15. Tickets via Universe .

ROCK ’N’ ROLL RUMBLE TAKEOVER The time-honored battle of the Boston bands takes over Once Ballroom’s virtual venue this weekend with two nights of Rumble content — first a night of Rumble-related music videos and more curated by Anngelle Wood, then a triple bill of Rumble alumni and contestants-to-be. Aug. 28-29. Free, donations encouraged. www.oncesomerville.com

Advertisement

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

TANGLEWOOD In the latest example of a venerable tradition modified, August ends with the Boston Symphony Orchestra performing Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in grand digital fashion. The performance, captured live on Aug. 25, 2019, features Giancarlo Guerrero conducting the forces of the BSO, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a quartet of vocal soloists. It will be broadcast on the Pittsfield Common on Aug. 28 in a series of four screenings limited to 50 people each. And it’s already streaming free through the virtual festival’s portal. You can watch knowing something that audiences did not know at the time: This would be Malcolm Lowe’s final performance as the orchestra’s concertmaster of over three decades (he announced his retirement shortly afterward). www.tanglewood.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

PRIDE 10-MINUTE VIRTUAL THEATER FESTIVAL New Rep’s artistic director Michael Bobbitt and award-winning artist Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi wrote plays for the Theater Offensive’s Pride 10-Minute Virtual Theater Festival, viewable Aug. 28. Bobbitt’s “Tam’s Two Dads” is a shadow play for young audiences to talk about loving communities of queer and gender fluid people, while Edidi’s “The Dance of Memories” traces the struggles of a Black trans woman navigating life and love during the pandemic. Plays can be viewed at Theater Offensive’s Facebook page, facebook.com/thetheateroffensive

Advertisement

THE BATTLE NOT BEGUN Jack Beatty, of NPR’s “On Point,” has written a play about a 1938 meeting between British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Adolf Hitler. The play will have a reading on Gloucester Stage Company’s NeverDark Series Sept. 3-6. Noted Shakespearean actor Malcolm Ingram plays Chamberlain, while Ken Bolden plays Hitler. www.gloucesterstage.com

FRONT PORCH@STARLIGHT Some of Boston’s favorite musical theater artists perform cabaret Sept. 2-6 at Starlight Square in Central Square, Cambridge. Sheree Dunwell (Lyric Stage’s “Little Shop of Horrors”), Carolyn Saxon (Central Square Theater’s “black odyssey Boston”), Dwayne P. Mitchell (SpeakEasy’s “Choir Boy”), Davron Monroe (Elliot Norton Award winner for “Breath and Imagination”), and Cheryl Singleton (Wheelock’s “Billy Elliot”) appear on consecutive nights. www.centralsquaretheater.org

TERRY BYRNE

Dance

THE LAND ON WHICH WE DANCE Jacob’s Pillow sits on land with deep connections to the Agawam, Nipmuc, Pocumtuc, and Mohican people. To honor those roots, the festival hosted a weeklong celebration of indigenous dance, song, and storytelling last summer. Until the end of this month, the festival’s YouTube channel is hosting a virtual one-year anniversary tribute featuring excerpts of that momentous gathering. Through Aug. 31.

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

FROM A DISTANCE: MESSAGES FROM ARTISTS’ HOMES AND STUDIOS: For months now, the Hauser & Wirth constellation of galleries has been releasing video profiles of its impressive array of artists, shot while in quarantine. Did I say impressive? Pick from Mark Bradford, George Condo, Avery Singer, and plenty more. I especially enjoyed the recent visit with Luchita Hurtado, the Venezuelan-born, Los-Angeles-based artist who died this month at age 99. Remarkably, she had her first blush of fame just last year when her first-ever retrospective traveled from London’s Serpentine Gallery to the Los Angeles County Museum. Hurtado offers something we could all benefit from in this strange time: perspective, determination, and the long, long view. www.youtube.com/HauserWirth1

Advertisement

MURRAY WHYTE





JON IMBER RESTROSPECTIVE The painter, who died at 63 in 2014 of ALS, always fearlessly reinvented himself. From the nearly monolithic figures bristling with brushwork he painted out of graduate school at Boston University, through the giddily abstracted Maine landscapes of the 1990s and 2000s, to the portraits he painted as his hand began to fail him, he always went where his paint took him. In person and online. Through Oct. 10. Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland, Maine. 207-808-8911, www.covestreetarts.com/exhibitions-1/imber-retrospective

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

ZOOMED OUT! CHARITY SCHOLARSHIP COMEDY SHOW Dara Jammott hosts this show with Tawanda Gona, Norlex Belma, Jamal Richardson, Norah Yahya, Caitlin Peluffo, and Nick Simmons to benefit the Stanley Manning Vocal Music Scholarship at Syracuse University. Aug. 28, 7 p.m. Free. Search “Zoomed Out!” on www.eventbrite.com





VIRTUALLY THE SAME The Comedy Studio has started doing its flagship show three nights a week, bringing in comics from around the country. Friday, they’ve got Dan Crohn, Harrison Greenbaum, Shafi Hossain, Giulia Rozzi, and Tammy Tealove. Saturday, Drew Dunn, Kathleen DeMarle, Shawn Carter, and Emma Willmann. Sunday, Chanel Ali, Big D, Christian Finnegan, Bethany Van Delft, and Ryan Shea. Aug. 28-30, 8 p.m. $10-$12. www.thecomedystudio.com

Advertisement





KING GONG ONLINE The Comedy Store in Manchester, England, bills this as “the world’s most brutal open mic night,” and it’s now streaming live on Facebook the last Monday of the month. Judges are randomly selected from the Zoom audience, and if all three bang the gong (or raise their card), the unlucky comic is done. Hosted by Adam Rowe. Aug. 31, 4 p.m. Free. www.thecomedystore.co.uk

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

BACK TO HOGWARTS Any Harry Potter fans here? The opportunity to return to the mystical world of magic is presenting itself virtually this summer. All of the activities of the “Back to Hogwarts” event, usually held at London’s Kings Cross station, will instead be offered online. They include Hogwarts yearbook photos, a wand combat training session, and celebrity readings of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” George Weasley and Lucius Malfoy may even make an appearance. Aug. 28 to 31, 8 a.m. Free. www.wizardingworld.com





BABY IN TUNE If your family is in the mood for some tunes, musician Vered plays kid-friendly jams every Wednesday on Facebook Live for 30 minutes. Maybe it’s a good time to take a break in the day to dance, shake, and jump. Sept. 2, 3:30 p.m. Free. www.facebook.com/babyintune

Advertisement

DITI KOHLI