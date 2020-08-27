Abbott will hire 1,200 people to make COVID-19 tests at new Maine plant

The test, called BinaxNOW, on Wednesday won emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Abbott Laboratories, based in Illinois, said it is creating 300 permanent jobs and 900 temporary positions for the site near Portland, where it will make a new test for antigens, or proteins, found on the surface of the virus.

The maker of a recently approved rapid test for the virus that causes COVID-19 says it is planning to hire 1,200 people at a new manufacturing plant in Westbrook, Maine as it ramps up production of the new product.

“Abbott is committed to developing important tools to help fight COVID-19,” Vildan Kehr, an Abbott vice president, said in a statement “These jobs will not only make that possible, but also help Americans feel a little more confident about their health and lives.”

BinaxNOW is the first rapid test for the coronavirus that does not require specialized computer equipment to get results, and it is one of a handful of cheaper, simpler tests to hit the market recently as schools and businesses look for ways to monitor for the virus as part of their reopening plans.

The new Abbott test will sell for $5, and can produce results in 15 minutes, the company said.

The FDA said antigen tests such as Abbott’s can be less sensitive than traditional molecular tests for the virus, and that some negative results using the new method may have to be confirmed by lab testing.

But the Abbott test works without relying on laboratory equipment at a time when labs can take as long as two weeks to produce results. It uses a nasal swab and a small reactive card, and it can be administered by a range of health-care workers, including pharmacists.

Abbott said it has launched six COVID-19 tests in the US,ranging from rapid tests to lab-based molecular and antibody tests.

The company already has a significant footprint in New England through its other work in the medical field. It employs about 500 people in the Boston area, where it focuses on the development of cardiovascular technology, and has offices in Boston, Westford, and Burlington.

In Maine, Abbott already employs more than 800 people, including at a diagnostics manufacturing facility in Scarborough.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.