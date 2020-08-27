Boston schools are going remote — and this Berkshires resort is offering a #SchoolFromAnywhere deal

Boston schools are starting remote, and parents might be Zooming from home, too. If that’s making home feel small, this Berkshires resort is offering an escape.
Nestled at the base of Jiminy Peak Ski Mountain in Hancock, Club Wyndham Bentley Brook offers an in-suite “Back to School, Back to Your Bucket List” vacation package.
Book your school-year stay by Oct. 31 — the stay must be between Sept. 14 and Dec. 18. Families save 20 percent on a two-to-five night stay, and 30 percent off a six-plus night stay.
Included in the package: Upgraded Wi-fi, pencil cases, erasers, notebooks, additional power strips, noise-canceling headphones, and a complimentary bottle of wine — because homeschooling is just as hard on parents. You might book a two-bedroom suite (so kids can remote learn in another room) with full kitchen, dining areas, and free Wi-Fi.
If you ski or snowboard, you might go later in the season, as Bentley Brook is a ski-in ski-out resort. Go in the fall if you like hiking, biking, horseback riding, leaf-peeping, or kayaking. Either way, take field trips to explore the nearby Norman Rockwell Museum, Berkshire Museum, and Hancock Shaker Village.
1 Corey Road, Hancock. (413) 738-8600. See details and book here: www.extraholidays.com/promotion/work-and-school-from-anywhere
Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.
