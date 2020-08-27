Boston schools are going remote — and this Berkshires resort is offering a #SchoolFromAnywhere deal

Boston schools are starting remote, and parents might be Zooming from home, too. If that’s making home feel small, this Berkshires resort is offering an escape.

Nestled at the base of Jiminy Peak Ski Mountain in Hancock, Club Wyndham Bentley Brook offers an in-suite “Back to School, Back to Your Bucket List” vacation package.

Book your school-year stay by Oct. 31 — the stay must be between Sept. 14 and Dec. 18. Families save 20 percent on a two-to-five night stay, and 30 percent off a six-plus night stay.