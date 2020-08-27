Glamping in Maine, underwater art, and a new photo storage device

Sleep under the stars and birch trees at a new Bar Harbor glamping resort that’s part of the Kampgrounds of America group. Terramor Outdoor Resort features 64 luxury tents situated on a 60-acre property — meaning you have plenty of elbow room from your neighbors — and centered around a lodge with a bar, restaurant, and equipment rentals (use a Celestron telescope for stargazing); guided walking tours and s’mores around the fire pit also available. Each cozy tent has a king-size bed with high-end linens and an outdoor fire pit with camp chairs. Most tents also have a bathroom and an outdoor shower so you can peer up at the trees while washing off. Explore nearby Acadia National Park (a five-minute drive away) and then enjoy wine and cheese tastings at the bar, take a dip in the resort’s pool, and let your pooch dash around the enclosed dog park. Rates start at $350 per night; $50 pet fee (dog beds and bowls provided). 207-288-7500 , terramoroutdoorresort.com

Australia’s new Museum of Underwater Art. Handout

THERE

Visit this underwater art museum

Start planning a dive trip to Australia’s new Museum of Underwater Art, where you can see sculptures that celebrate local indigenous cultures and highlight reef and ocean conservation efforts — and threats. The museum has two installations in place with two more planned for 2021, all created by underwater sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor and spread across sites in the protected Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. “Ocean Siren” in Townsville, known as Australia’s center for marine science, features an intertidal solar-powered sculpture of an indigenous girl that changes color to alert people of critical temperature rises. “Coral Greenhouse” on the John Brewer Reef provides coral larvae with a new clean surface to call home and can only be viewed by swimmers with snorkel or diving gear. www.moua.com.au

Stay in this bespoke NY hotel

A new 11-room Hudson Valley hotel offers a bohemian blend of 19th-century industrial, art deco, and mid-century styles and a passion for providing a unique and safe stay for visitors. The Maker Hotel opened in the heart of Hudson, N.Y., this month, in three historic buildings: an 1800s carriage house, a Georgian mansion, and a Greek Revival building. The hotel was launched by the cofounders of Boston-based Fresh (a beauty brand) and run by hospitality expert Damien Janowicz (former GM of the Tides Beach Club and Cape Arundel in Kennebunkport, Maine). It fuses vintage décor — think restored stained glass, hand-painted ceilings, and antique wood flooring — with work from local Hudson Valley craftspeople and modern furniture and fixtures. The distinctly themed rooms include studios, two- and three-bedroom suites, a terrace loft, and an ADA-accessible room. The hotel has a cafe open daily for breakfast and lunch, a hideaway lounge offering seasonal cocktails, and a restaurant that serves contemporary American fare in a glass-ceiling conservatory. Open Thursdays through Mondays for three-night-minimum stays (closed for cleaning on Tuesdays and Wednesdays). Rates from $350 to $1,250 per night. 888-487-2007, www.themaker.com

G-Technology’s new ArmorATD portable hard drive. Handout

EVERYWHERE

An all-terrain hard drive

Apparently, you can step on and even drive over G-Technology’s new ArmorATD portable hard drive without causing damage, although we don’t recommend it. This rugged device proves the perfect companion for adventure travelers, photographers, and videographers. The Western Digital hard drive has internal shock mounts, an aluminum enclosure, and a rubber bumper to provide shock resistance. It’s also rain- and dust-proof, giving you the freedom to travel through wild outdoor conditions. The device transfers data up to 140 megabytes per second and comes with 1TB to 5TB of storage space. It works with Mac and Windows devices. $79.99-$179.99. shop.westerndigital.com

SanDisk’s ibi device. Handout

Store and share your photos

So what happens to those photos and videos when you finally get home? SanDisk’s ibi device serves as a smart photo manager, letting you organize files from your devices, cloud services, and social media accounts in one central place. Download the ibi Photo Manager app and use it to transfer photos and videos via WiFi to your ibi, organize digital photos and videos into albums, and privately share those images with your Inner Circle of friends or family (by invitation). Download the desktop app to your Mac or PC and use it to copy photos from your computer to ibi and also view and organize your images on a bigger screen (ibi shows up as its own drive on your computer). It has roughly 1TB of space and holds up to 250,000 photos, depending on their size. $129.99. www.meetibi.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.