Joan Ilacqua likes to mix history and cocktails (and mouse ears) on vacation

The LGBTQ movement has a long and storied history in New England, and Joan Ilacqua wants to make sure it’s properly preserved. The 32-year-old Plymouth native is the first executive director — first full-time employee, for that matter — of The History Project, a Boston-based nonprofit that maintains one of the largest independent LGBTQ archives in the nation. “We now have a place where the LGBTQ community can share its stories and archives, where historians can come to [gather information] to write history, write textbooks, do research for documentaries. . . . It’s all so important,” she said. “We want to make sure that everyone from all different backgrounds is represented.” Ilacqua started working as an intern with The History Project in 2013, after which she volunteered there before becoming a member of and eventually chair of the board. Thanks to a recent grant from the Mellon Foundation’s new Mellon Archives program, The History Project was able to hire a full-time staffer. While the pandemic has affected some of the organization’s projects, Ilacqua said it is still working on digitization, crowd-sourcing, and transcription projects, to name a few. We caught up with Ilacqua — a big fan of Disney World who lives in Quincy with her wife, Sarah Marina (who works in research administration and development at Tufts University), and their cats, Abner and Katniss — to talk about all things travel.

My wife, Sarah, and I have been really fortunate to travel together all around the United States, largely tacking on trips to business travel for her job or for weddings. I loved visiting Hawaii, San Diego, the Pacific Northwest, and New Orleans. I’m usually trying to get away from New England winters! No shade, Disney World is my favorite destination. Going somewhere to enjoy authentic local flavor it is not, but it has a charm all its own.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I am big on doing small meals and drinks on vacation. I love a snack and a cocktail, followed by a museum or a tour, and then another snack and a cocktail. I splurge and order something that’s harder to make at home, like a gin fizz with egg white. One thing I loved about New Orleans is that it’s perfect for this kind of traveling: Stop at a bar, have a snack, take your drink with you, and go on a gay tour of the [French] Quarter — it’s a great mix of historic and hedonistic.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

My wife and I want to go to Japan. We haven’t found the time to plan it out (or money to pay for it!), but it’s high up on our after-quarantine travel list.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

When we travel, I pack up all the books I’ve been meaning to get to, along with a stack of magazines, and I spend the beginning of vacation reading. It gets me into the relaxation mind-set.

Aisle or window?

Window. I like to curl up and not worry about getting my elbows bumped in the aisle. If I’m traveling with my wife, I like the middle seat so I can take advantage of her shoulder to nap on.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My family didn’t do a lot of out-of-state traveling when I was a kid. We’d often rent a place for a week on Cape Cod with several aunts and about a dozen cousins. We were like low-rent Kennedys in Hyannis. I remember the sunburns, fish and chips, and the soft serve fondly.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Dessert every night — the fancier the better! Occasionally that dessert is a cocktail rather than a pastry.

Best travel tip?

Come up with a list of what you might want to do and then wing it. Make sure you do the things that you can’t miss, but also build in time for relaxing, sleeping in, taking naps, and wandering around. There’s enough on my schedule during the work week. I don’t like to stick to an itinerary when I’m away, and I feel like I always find something that I wouldn’t have stumbled onto — like the best poke on Oahu, or a macabre vintage store in the French Quarter.

JULIET PENNINGTON