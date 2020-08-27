The other guy got in touch during lockdown

Lockdown has actually been really good for us; we’re in a great place. But of course the other guy got in touch during this time, and if I’m honest, he was never really out of my head completely before that. We live in different cities and never see each other, but staying in touch is too easy these days. I don’t think I still love him but I think of him often. I guess my question is: Do I need to forget this guy completely to have a truer relationship with my husband? And if so, how?

Q. I’ve been with my husband for 12 years, married for two. I love him very much. He’s a great man and I can’t wait to have kids with him. Problem is, a few years ago, before we got married, I met someone else. Instant deep connection, and I’ve never really felt that before. I think I fell in love with this other guy. Of course, he’s married with kids, so I chose life with my husband, continue to choose him, and we’re happy.

Advertisement

A LITTLE TORN

A. You don’t have to forget this guy, but you do need to call him what he is, which is history. He’s a character from another era, not a friend you should be messaging all day. He reached out and you responded, but now you can move on.

Over the past six months, we’ve seen that exes have reached out during this pandemic for so may reasons. 1. They’re remembering simpler times and want to talk to a person who represents that past. 2. They’re super bored and stuck in the house. 3. They’ve had time to sit with memories of their past behavior and now seek forgiveness. 4. They want to express gratitude to people who’ve contributed to their personal history. 5. They’ve decided they’re ready to leave their current relationship and are seeking out other options. 6. They want to check in on people who are meaningful to them, to make sure those people are safe. The list goes on and on.

Advertisement

Personally, I love No. 4. Yours could be a little No. 4 with a big dose of Nos. 1 and 2. But boredom is where things get dicey and can ruin all of the nice parts of No. 4 and maybe even lead to No. 5.

If you've had your nice moment of nostalgia with this ex, stop the messages. Spend time on the man you chose, a.k.a. your husband.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You should be with your husband because of all the men you know, “he” is the one for you. Doesn’t mean that you aren’t going to find other people attractive but you shouldn’t be entertaining possible “others.” It’s not fair to your husband and it certainly won’t be fair to your kids. Do some real thinking and be clear as to what this other guy really means to you. JSMUS

“but staying in touch is too easy these days ...“ ... So is not staying in touch. PEREAGAIN

So you’re saying your husband was your second choice, and now that guy No. 1 has contacted you, your marriage is in jeopardy. Just asking about it says you have one foot out the door already. JACQUISMITH

People do this at times of crisis. They look back, take stock, and wonder what if...? War, pestilence, famine ... we should all expect it. You don’t need to forget someone to put them aside. Decide what you want and do that. WIZEN

Advertisement

^People do this when they’re bored. Crisis optional. HARRISBSTONE

^Or drunk. WIZEN

You don’t need to completely get him out of your head, but you should get him out of your phone. He’s not relevant to your current life and he has his own as well. The part that’s alarming is that you don’t “think” you love him anymore. Why are you holding onto this if your relationship with your husband is your choice and going great? You fell in love before you got married, whilst your husband was still your boyfriend it seems, but this man also has a marriage and kids. What does that say about you both? Let it go. things burn bright and are passionate and they end. BRAVE-NEW-WORLD

Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to loveletters@globe.com.







