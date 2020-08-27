Park yourself here: 5 of the best New England state parks

It’s no secret that green spaces are good for the soul. Because of the pandemic, “public parks have become more important to people and more essential to our health and well-being than perhaps at any time before this pernicious disease threatened our health and freedoms,” writes Richard J. Dolesh, editor at large of “Parks & Recreation,” the publication of the National Recreation and Park Association ( www.nrpa.org ), in a recent piece called “How Parks and Recreation Will Change Forever.” There are currently 10,234 state parks in the United States, comprising about 18 million acres of land, according to the National Association of State Park Directors.

Under a sprinkling of stars, we inhaled the sweet scent of summer-warmed pine. It was the most peaceful moment we’ve experienced in the past five months. And it happened in a state park. (Otter River, to be exact.)

Here are a few standout state parks in our neck of the woods. (And while we’re on the subject, is it possible to bring back NBC’s TV series, “Parks and Recreation”? We could use Leslie Knope’s unbridled optimism right now.) As usual, observe current restrictions if you’re heading to an out-of-state locale.

Nickerson State Park, Brewster

On a recently sweltering Sunday afternoon, we were surprised to find a parking spot at Flax Pond in Nickerson State Park, when the nearby ocean beach lots were filled to capacity. The pond’s beach is smallish, but people were respecting social distance and — we’re just guessing here — smiling beneath their facemasks with the joy of splashing in the cool, clear water. Flax is just one of the park’s eight freshwater ponds, and a dandy one for swimming and boating (there’s a boat rental vendor on the beach with non-motorized vessels). Some are stocked year-‘round with trout, including Higgins Pond, a catch-and-release fishing spot.

This 1,900-acre park is familiar to cyclists as a delightful side trip off the Cape Cod Rail Trail. An 8-mile paved path traverses the park, from the main entrance, past ponds, to the southern edge of Nickerson. Hiking trails encircle Flax, Cliff, and Little Cliff ponds.

Year after year, we try to book camping here, but sites are snapped up in a nanosecond. We realized why when we snuck into the camping area for a quick look; some sites sit right on the lakeside. “Is this as great as it looks?” we asked a lucky camper. “Oh, yeah!” she said, fishing pole and cold drink in hand. Parking fee, $8 Mass. residents; $30 nonresidents; 3488 Main St., Brewster; 508-896-3491; www.mass.gov/locations/nickerson-state-park

Otter River State Forest/Lake Dennison State Recreation Area, Baldwinville

This one’s a real sleeper. Literally — it’s a great spot for a quiet overnight amid a grove of towering pines. Located in north central Massachusetts in a rural stretch along Route 2, 12,000-acre Otter River was the first campground in the state park system, opened in 1915. Campsites are clustered around Beaman Pond (with a small sandy beach and concrete fishing bridge) and on surrounding hillsides. You’ll have plenty of space for social distancing at the campground, since only 50 percent of available sites are open due to COVID. Campers have a private beach; there’s also a beach on the day-use side, and a few picnic tables.

In-the-know guests skip the pond and head to 85-acre Lake Dennison for swimming. Just 2 miles north (and located within the state forest), the sandy-bottomed lake is bigger, with a lifeguard-protected swimming area. The 2.8-mile Wilder-McKenzier Nature Trail links both bodies of water; check with a DCR staff member to confirm that it’s usable before heading out. Another reason to choose this one: access to the 12-mile unpaved Ware River Rail Trail, running from Baldwinville to Coldbrook, a local favorite for mountain biking. Tip: Shut out of a campsite at Otter River? Lake Dennison offers camping, too. Parking fee, $8 for Mass. residents; $30 for non-residents. 86 Winchendon Road (Route 202), Baldwinville; 978-939-8962; www.mass.gov/locations/otter-river-state-forest.

Emerald Lake State Park, East Dorset, Vt.

Yep, this 20-acre lake really does look green — or at least it does when viewed in photos taken from above. After a day on the trail, it is a super-inviting place to take a dip, as hikers from the nearby Long and Appalachian trails and Dorset Mountain have discovered. Located between Manchester and Rutland in an area famous for marble quarries in the early 19th century, the 430-acre park surrounds the lake. Motorized vessels aren’t allowed, so the lake is ideal for paddling and fishing, but you’ll have to BYOB (bring your own boat) since the park’s vendor is currently closed due to COVID-19.

In our view, this state park — one of 21 in Vermont — makes a great base for hiking the myriad trails of the Green Mountain National Forest, and the network of paths within the northern hardwood forests of the park itself. Hike by day, cool off with a swim, and then settle in for the night at one of the park’s 69 hillside campsites and 36 lean-to shelters. In the early morning, hike down to the lake for a quick dip while the rest of Vermont is still snoozing. Day use, $4 per adult; $2 for ages 4-13. 65 Emerald Lake Lane, East Dorset, Vt.; 802-362-1655; vtstateparks.com/emerald.html

Mount Sunapee State Park, Newbury, N.H.

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler told Oprah that there’s “magic” in Lake Sunapee, where he spent his childhood summers, on an episode of “Oprah’s Next Chapter.” Yes, this place is pretty special — especially Mount Sunapee State Park. It’s gorgeous in every season. Beyond the possible rock star sightings, this park is a wondrous outdoor playground. Its centerpiece: A 4,085-acre mountain lake surrounded by dense forest.

Hike up Mount Sunapee (the ski trail route is easiest), and treat yourself to dazzling views of the lake and surrounding mountains. Fishing, swimming (at 900-foot-long Sunapee State Beach), paddling, and camping are among the other possibilities for outdoor fun. There was also an adventure park, but that’s closed due to COVID-19. Tip: Arrive early if you plan to swim — the parking lot at the beach reaches capacity early. Campers can use the beach for free. Want to visit the spot where Steven Tyler meant Joe Perry? Stop by The Anchorage restaurant in Sunapee Harbor. $5 per adult; $2 for kids ages 6-11. 86 Beach Access Road, Newbury, N.H.; 603-763-5561; www.nhstateparks.org.

Lily Bay State Park, Greenville, Maine

It. Doesn’t. Get. Better. Than. This. For outdoor lovers, Lily Bay is paradise. Located way up on the eastern shore of Moosehead Lake, 9 miles north of Greenville, the park is a long haul from most metro areas (its neighbor, Kokadjo, has a famous sign that reads, “Population: Not many”) but it is definitely worth a trip. Given the four-plus-hour drive from Boston, plan to camp — sites are situated on the lake so the views are spectacular, featuring deep-blue water with a backdrop of mountains. Fall asleep to the call of loons, wake up to the sight of 800-foot Mount Kineo, swathed in mist. Not too shabby, as Adam Sandler would say. The 925-acre park has a swimming beach, boat ramps (BYO or rent one from an outfitter in Greenville), and numerous nearby hikes, including a 2-mile shoreline walking trail.

Into angling? Moosehead Lake, the largest lake in New England, is famous for it; fish for smallmouth bass in summer and brook and lake trout and landlocked salmon in spring and fall. Ice fishing is a big deal here in winter, and Lily Bay stays open for camping. Are you hardy enough to handle winter camping in northern Maine? This is your place. Day use: $4 Maine resident adult; $6 non-resident. 13 Myrtle’s Way, Greenville, Maine; 207-695-2700; www.maine.gov/dacf/parks/camping/index.shtml

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com