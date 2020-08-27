Slow down and smell the roses

“Stop and smell the roses is more relevant today than ever before,” says John Wood-Dow, director of European Waterways, specializing in slow-moving canal barge trips. “People are realizing that it’s important to take some time every now and then to unwind whenever and wherever they can.”

The global COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in big and little ways. The world paused, and for some, the giant timeout forced us to slow down. We took long walks and bike rides; we started to notice the little things around us. As we get to the New Normal and begin to plan our future vacations, slow pace, small group travel is more appealing than ever. Industry experts predict it will be one of the most popular trends as we resume traveling.

Gary Franklin, vice president of trains and cruises for Belmond, agrees, “Following this period of stillness, the world is slowly looking to travel again. And perhaps, more than ever, to travel slowly again.”

Here are four ways to slow down on your next vacation, disconnect from the stresses of daily life, reconnect with natural surroundings, and stay healthy and safe.

VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations says 60 percent of its customers are women traveling alone. VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations

Pedal at your own pace

You’ll see the sights, meet local people, learn about different cultures, and get exercise on a go-at-your-own-pace biking vacation.

“We have seen more and more people drawn to biking vacations because it’s a symphony for the senses,” says Chris Skilling, vice president of tour development for VBT Bicycling Vacations. “From a bike, you can hear the wind blowing through umbrella pines in Tuscany, smell the lemons and rosemary at the markets in Provence, and see the Grand Tetons without looking through a window.”

Vermont-based VBT Bicycling Vacations (www.vbt.com), which has been guiding trips for 50 years, is seeing a 25 percent increase in early bookings compared to prior years.

“We’re excited to see an increased interest in biking, with bikes selling out across the country as people are exploring this “new” old way to exercise, travel, and spend time with family and friends in a naturally, physically-distanced way,” says Skilling.

VBT offers some 50 small group biking and bike-and-boat tours, as well as newly-launched self-guided biking trips. Their three most popular tours include Croatia, Puglia, and the Danube Bike & River Cruise. On the 10-day Croatia: The Dalmatian Islands tour, participants ferry to islands and bike along scenic coastlines, stopping in port towns and small villages. The 10-day Italy: Puglia’s Undiscovered Coast is perfect for beginners, following quiet backroads lined with olive groves and rural pathways through small villages and ending on the eastern tip of Italy, along the Adriatic Sea. On the Danube Bike & River Cruise: Budapest to Nuremberg, guests ride a small ship down the Danube River and bike the well-known Danube Bike Path into villages and old-world medieval cities in Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Germany.

The company is also in the process of creating a collection of new tours for 2021 that feature favorite places to bike in the US. Joining their North America roster are self-guided biking tours through California Wine Country, Vermont and Acadia National Park, and guided excursions along Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and in Colorado, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks and Bryce and Zion national parks.

Other top biking vacation tour companies include: Backroads, one of the largest adventure tour companies in the US (www.backroads.com), offering nearly 80 biking tours throughout the world; Butterfield & Robinson (www.butterfield.com), whose tagline reads “slow down and see the world,” and Trek Travel, born from Trek Bikes, with dozens of options (www.trektravel.com).

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. Orient-Express

Ride the rails

Hit pause on daily life and step back in time on a classic train trip, riding the rails as you watch the world go by. A luxury sleeper train, with private cabins and tailored excursions, is an excellent solution for guests who wish to travel between countries without having to fly.

“Train travel really allows people to slow down and appreciate the moment,” says Franklin, the VP for Belmond. “Our guests are looking to step away, take a breath, and relish their journey onboard, with time to look at the incredible destinations and views they are passing. It may sound cliché, but train travel really is about the journey and not just the destination.”

Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (www.belmond.com), arguably one of the most luxurious trains in the world, travels several routes throughout Europe, including its popular Budapest to Paris and Vienna to London excursions. The Belmond three-night journey from Bangkok to Singapore on the Eastern & Oriental Express is another highlight, traveling through lush jungle.

“We are also seeing an increased demand for our more private offerings such as the Grand Suites on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, private charters of our barges in France, and even privatizing our train on a tour around Scotland,” says Franklin.

Other notable train excursions, include the Rocky Mountaineer (www.rockymountaineer.com), traveling through the Canadian Rockies into Western Canada; the Glacier Express (www.glacierexpress.ch), traveling through the Swiss Alps connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz; and the Pride of Africa, traveling through South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Tanzania (www.rovos.com).

A CroisiEurope cruise. CroisiEurope

Float a lazy river

A snail’s pace barge trip through calm, serpentine canals is slow, luxurious travel, among a very small group. Think: your own private floating country inn with fine food and wine, and splendid countryside views.

“All-inclusive cruises are completely worry-free, a world away from the stresses of the city, often through countryside untouched by modern life,” says Wood-Dow. “Accompanied by a small group of like-minded travelers, you experience the culture, cuisine, and fine wine of the region at a leisurely, indulgent pace.”

European Waterways is seeing a surge of interest in their Family Charters, accommodating just six to 20 passengers, so families and small groups can have the entire boat to themselves. The private charters cruise the canals and smaller waterways of Europe, meandering through scenic countryside, with access to hiking and biking paths. Family Charters are available throughout France, the UK, Ireland, Scotland, and Italy.

While barge cruises are offered in Belgium, Germany, and Holland, the most popular region is France. Burgundy in Southern France is European Waterways’ most popular destination, with a mixture of castle and chateaux tours, wine tastings and fine French cuisine. Most cruises feature exclusive private tours of castles, aristocratic estates, and vineyards, plus other excursions, tailored to avoid the crowds.

Other barge cruise providers include CroisiEurope (www.croisieuroperivercruises.com) and French Country Waterways (www.fcwl.com), both offering a variety of luxury barge trips on several French canals.

Go for a walk

Walking by its nature is a slow, contemplative activity, often taking you to off-the-beaten-path places, and allowing you to connect more closely to a destination.

“In the current moment, people have had a dual focus on their health and self-care. That couldn’t align better with walking tours, where you spend your day out hiking in a beautiful place and then come back to enjoy a lavish three-course meal in a local restaurant,” says Jamen Yeaton-Masi, vice president of tour development for Country Walkers, which specializes in curated walking tours. “The irony is that we’ve been doing ‘physically distanced’ travel all along. Walking tours take people far away from the crowded tourist centers and give you the chance to engage with others while still staying spread out on the trail.”

Vermont-based Country Walkers (www.countrywalkers.com) has been a leading provider of walking adventures for more than 40 years. Their most popular trips include Morocco: Marrakech, Foothills of the High Atlas & Essaouira, following ancient routes in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains; Switzerland: Zurich, Wengen & Zermatt, a self-guided tour of the Swiss mountains, and Slovenia & Croatia: Lake Bled & Istria, traveling from Lake Bled in Slovenia into the lush Istrian countryside in Croatia. The company is waiting to see what happens this year with international travel guidelines, but is moving forward with a full slate of domestic and international tours for 2021.

“We’re currently seeing very strong early bookings for 2021,” says Timo Shaw, president of Country Walkers. “Guests have expressed interest in both domestic and international destinations. The general sentiment seems to be that people just want to get back out there.”

Other top walking adventure tour companies include On Foot Holidays, specializing in self-guided walking holidays throughout Europe (www.onfootholidays.co.uk); The Wayfarers (www.thewayfarers.com), a longstanding adventure tour company with unique walking trips around the world, and Walking Adventures International (www.walkingadventures.com), with trips in more than 60 destinations.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com