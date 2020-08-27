Support Black-owned businesses at outdoor Seaport market

Come out to Seaport Common (85 Northern Ave.) on Sunday, Aug. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. to support Black-owned businesses and the final days of National Black Business Month at the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market.

The event will take place outside and showcase businesses from throughout Greater Boston. You’ll find everything from food to gifts to clothes to skincare products. All featured vendors are members of Black Owned Bos., which launched in March 2019 as a platform to highlight and lift Black-owned businesses.

“With the city phasing into the reopening, many vendors and local makers are eager to participate in local markets that are often great networking and customer building opportunities,” said Jae’da Turner, founder and managing director of Black Owned Bos., in a statement.