Support Black-owned businesses at outdoor Seaport market

Come out to Seaport Common (85 Northern Ave.) on Sunday, Aug. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. to support Black-owned businesses and the final days of National Black Business Month at the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market.
The event will take place outside and showcase businesses from throughout Greater Boston. You’ll find everything from food to gifts to clothes to skincare products. All featured vendors are members of Black Owned Bos., which launched in March 2019 as a platform to highlight and lift Black-owned businesses.
“With the city phasing into the reopening, many vendors and local makers are eager to participate in local markets that are often great networking and customer building opportunities,” said Jae’da Turner, founder and managing director of Black Owned Bos., in a statement.
Vendors include Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies, a vegan bakery in Dorchester; Q Made It, an online shop that sells pop culture-inspired merchandise; Beauty N Simplicity, a handcrafted line of bath and body products; and True 9 Accessories, which sells handmade fabric, wooden, and beaded jewelry.
Each vendor will have their own tent to promote social distancing, and all staff, vendors, and shoppers at the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market will be required to wear masks at all times. Shopper capacity will be limited in adherence with the city’s latest COVID safety guidelines, and shoppers are encouraged to use a credit card for all transactions.
For more information and a full list of vendors, visit bostonseaport.xyz.
