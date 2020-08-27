Sweet Basil opens in Needham, tacos come to Westwood, and Gracie’s Ice Cream launches a cafe

Westwood gets a taco infusion with the opening of Casa Loca Mexican Cantina (174 University Ave. at Dartmouth Street), the latest from the team behind Local Kitchen & Drinks , with locations throughout the western suburbs. They’ll serve tacos, fajitas, burrito bowls, and burgers when they open in September.

Coming Soon : Gracie’s Ice Cream , the popular dairy emporium in Somerville’s Union Square, plans a Kendall Square location this fall (399 Binney St. at Cardinal Medeiros Avenue) — complete with a café steered by a Barbara Lynch protégé. Earnest Drinks will also sell wine, beer, espresso, spiked milkshakes, and pints of Gracie’s ice cream, says owner Aaron Cohen (Earnest is his son’s middle name). Chef James Lavigne was chef de cuisine at Lynch’s Stir.

Advertisement

Provisions: Chef Brian Poe (Bukowski Tavern, The Tip Tap Room) now operates the Crane River Cheese Club, a specialty meat, cheese, and grocery delivery service on the North Shore. Order grilling kits, seafood, condiments, and herbs from Poe’s garden; he’ll deliver them throughout Essex and Middlesex counties.

“If there is a next round to [the pandemic] in the fall and winter. . . Crane River Cheese Club will guarantee that you can still eat high-quality meat, seafood, produce, cheese, and more — and that if you can’t leave your house again, we will bring you the best product. Can’t figure out exactly how to cook it? Not to worry; there’s a pretty good chance I will be delivering your groceries. So I’ll give you some pointers, and you can text me, too,” he promises. Order at www.cranerivercheeseclub.com.

The watermelon gazpacho made at Sweet Basil restaurant in Needham by owner-chef Dave Becker. Suzanne Kreiter

Expansions: Needham’s Sweet Basil will open a second branch in Waltham (469 Moody St. at Maple Street), replacing sister restaurant Balani. Balani served a little bit of everything; Sweet Basil focuses on Italian food, and chef-owner Dave Becker will also sell pasta, sauces, and cocktails to go. It’s open for dinner nightly beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Advertisement

Reopenings: Davio’s in the Back Bay (75 Arlington St. at St. James Avenue) reopens on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with indoor dining and takeout. And Charlestown’s Legal Oysteria (10 City Square) is back to serving dinner; it’s open daily from 4 p.m., offering seafood pasta and pizza.

Closings: In other Legal News, the Seaport’s Legal Test Kitchen (225 Northern Ave. at D Street) has shuttered, citing a lack of concert-goers and business visitors in the area. Legal Harborside across the street remains open.

Davio's Restaurant.





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.