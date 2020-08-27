Tanglewood brings Beethoven to the Pittsfield Common

The performance that will be broadcast is a recording of the BSO’s Aug. 25, 2019, Tanglewood concert, conducted by Guerrero and featuring the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and vocalists Nicole Cabell, J’Nai Bridges, Nicholas Phan, and Morris Robinson.

Looking to listen to a little Beethoven? It’s your lucky day. Tanglewood in the City, Pittsfield is hosting a series of video broadcasts of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at Pittsfield’s First Street Common. The performance, shown on a giant LED screen, will begin with welcome clips from conductor Giancarlo Guerrero and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, as well as a performance by young Berkshires musicians, Kids 4 Harmony.

Advertisement

Four screenings will take place, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Aug. 28. To allow for social distancing, each showing will be limited to 50 masked attendees for the in-person experience. A larger number of tickets are available for virtual viewing.

Though admission is free, it requires audiences to register in advance at events@milltowncapital.com. Audience members should include first and second desired screening times and the number of people wishing to attend. Viewers can also take part in a watch party to win 2021 season lawn passes.

This is the second year for Tanglewood in the City, Pittsfield, sponsored by Mill Town Capital and inspired by a similar Tanglewood in the City series in Boston. The broadcast aims to share one of the festival’s major performances with a wider group of Berkshire residents.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_