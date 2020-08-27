Baker, a Republican, throws support behind Neal in Democratic primary

Baker appeared with Neal and other officials Thursday morning at an unrelated public event in Springfield, where Baker’s office said they were making a “redevelopment announcement.”

Baker, writing from his personal Twitter account, called Neal “a powerful voice for all” in the First Congressional District, where the 71-year-old Neal, the chairman of the House Ways & Means committee, is trying to hold off a progressive challenge from Morse, 31, in their Sept. 1 primary.

Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican who has repeatedly eschewed national GOP politics, threw himself into one of the state’s most contentious Democratic races on Thursday, endorsing Representative Richard E. Neal in his primary fight with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

“The Commonwealth is a better place because of his hard work,” Baker wrote of Neal on Twitter. “I’m looking forward to working with him now more than ever as we fight and come back from this pandemic. Good luck next week.”

Baker’s foray into Democratic congressional politics is a surprising one. A moderate Republican, he’s often declined to wade into national politics during his time in his office, telling reporters he’s focused on his work as a governor.

Baker didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and said he wouldn’t this year, either. But he’s repeatedly declined to say who he’d vote for this fall, and despite offering an 11th-hour endorsement of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in the 2016 presidential race, he chose not to publicly support another candidate in that race.

Facing reelection in 2018, Baker said he was backing the Republican ticket that fall, but wobbled in his lukewarm support of Geoff Diehl, a conservative who was challenging Senator Elizabeth Warren. He has often put other GOP candidates at arm’s length.

A Baker advisor said the governor and Neal have a close working relationship and he “wants to continue that because he thinks it’s in the best interest of Massachusetts.” It’s the first time Baker has endorsed in a Democratic congressional primary since he took office in 2015.

Polls have found Baker extremely popular in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





