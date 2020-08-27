Bread & Roses Festival celebrates 100 years of women fighting for equality

Lawrence ’s 36th annual Bread & Roses Heritage Festival will be held online on Sept. 7 to celebrate 100 years of women changing the current. The free, one-day community celebration will be streamed on Facebook, Twitter, and at breadandrosesheritage.org from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will include performers, a virtual historical tour, and a virtual kids’ zone. In addition, there will be a tribute at the 1912 Textile Workers’ Strike Monument, a Lawrence History Live speakers’ tent, and a Community Forum and panel discussion on the struggle for the women’s right to vote. For more information and to view the festival lineup online, visit breadandrosesheritage.org .

Lupoli Companies has announced the start of pre-leasing and pricing information for The Heights at Haverhill, a new luxury apartment community located on the Merrimack River at 160 Merrimack St. The Heights will offer 42 luxury one- and two-bedroom apartment units with a fitness center, a dog run area, and plans to open Bosa, an upscale Italian restaurant, and Bar Bosa, a rooftop bar, early next year. Rents start at $2,367. For more information, e-mail leasing@haverhillheights.com or visit haverhillheights.com.

The Women Working Wonders Fund, part of the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, has announced the recipients of $43,710 in grants to support local nonprofit programs that empower women and girls in the community. The recipients include Lowell General Hospital, Community Teamwork, Inc., Women Accelerators, and Dignity Matters Inc. The WWW was founded in 2004 and has distributed more than $200,000 in grants to organizations that support women and girls in the Greater Lowell area.

SOUTH

Road to Responsibility, a Marshfield nonprofit, will host its 32d annual “Making Lives Better” Gala virtually on Sept. 24 at 6:45 p.m. The benefit will support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and will feature an online auction. Attendance is free although registration is required and donations are encouraged. For more information or to register, visit roadtoresponsibility.ejoinme.org/MLB2020.

WEST

Jordan Vinh, a senior at Bedford High School, was awarded the 2020 Greg Goff Leadership Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars. The scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their communities. After attending a service trip to an orphanage in Mexico, Vinh cofounded a nonprofit called the Don Bosco Project to raise money for the post-secondary education of the orphans. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $10,000 and sent four students to college, with two more students graduating high school this summer. Jordan will be continuing on to the University of Michigan, where he will study biomedical engineering to continue to have a positive impact on others.

The Golden Ball Tavern Museum in Weston will hold its 53d Annual Barn Sale online until Sept. 30. The museum is offering antiques, furnishings, and collectibles to help promote sustainability while supporting the museum’s education and preservation initiatives. All items must be picked up at the barn at an arranged time and items can be viewed privately before purchase. For more information and to view the items, visit goldenballtavern.org.

The Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Corp., a senior living facility in Framingham, is hosting a socially distanced 2d Annual Golf Tournament fund-raiser on Monday, Oct. 5. The tournament will be held at The Haven Country Club in Boylston. Proceeds from the tournament will help to purchase a handicap accessible van to transport senior residents. To support the cause, join the tournament, sponsor a tee or putting green, donate items to the organization’s virtual raffle and auction, or donate, visit maryannmorse.org/2nd-annual-golf-tournament/.