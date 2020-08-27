Brockton City Council moves from Zoom to in-person meetings

All 11 council members wear masks, as do any members of the public who attend. And there’s lots of hand sanitizer available.

The Brockton City Council has said goodbye to Zoom for now and is meeting in person in the City Hall council chambers, which have been retrofitted for the pandemic with plexiglass dividers between disinfected seats.

Council President Shirley Asack said the switch from virtual to real meetings in July was prompted by requests from residents, especially senior citizens, who had trouble with the technology involved in four months of remote sessions.

“They found it difficult to follow our meetings,” Asack said. “There were often technical issues with sound — councilors getting dropped during the meeting [and] not being able to get back in.”

In addition, sometimes Zoom participants would fail to mute their microphones and let in unwanted noise — everything from barking dogs to extraneous conversations, she said. Other times, speakers would forget to unmute themselves and could not be heard.

“Zoom was great, and allowed us to conduct our meetings in an uncertain time,” Asack said. But, she added, “my fellow councilors wanted to get back to council chambers.”

In its most recent release of figures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brockton was one of 10 cities and towns in the highest-risk category for the period from Aug. 2-Aug. 15. As of Aug. 21, the city reported 4,563 cases and 279 deaths.

Asack said she consulted the city’s attorneys to make sure she was following the state’s open meeting laws in returning to public sessions during the pandemic. She also made sure she was following public health rules.

“I did my best to make sure everything I did was following state guidelines,” Asack said. “And $2,000 for plexiglass — from a local company, Palco Plastics Co., which was able to custom-size and cut the plexiglass for us and deliver [it] within a week — made it possible for us to go back to conducting city business in a safe and professional manner.”

To maintain 6-feet distance, only 25 to 30 people are allowed in the chamber gallery during meetings, Asack said. Petitioners before the council come in one at a time, she said.

The Brockton City Council meets the first and third Monday of the month in the council chambers of the second floor of Brockton City Hall, an imposing brick and stone structure that opened in 1894.

Not all of Brockton’s governmental boards are holding their meetings in person, according to the City Clerk’s office. For example, the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Conservation Commission continue to meet virtually on Zoom.

It’s unclear how many other communities have returned to in-person meetings. Candace Pierce of the Massachusetts Municipal Association said her group doesn’t monitor whether meetings are remote or live.

Nancy Talbot, president of the Massachusetts Town Clerks’ Association and Ware’s town clerk, said she believes a lot of communities are conducting their meetings on Zoom. But, she said, “as far as I know, no one is keeping track of who is on Zoom and who is in person. Right now, town clerks are busy trying to get their ballots out by mail.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.