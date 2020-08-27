Expert offers advice to families facing college ‘sticker shock’

And if the answer is “yes,” an even tougher query arises: How can anyone in this day and age possibly pay for it?

In these uncertain times, they’re also asking themselves, “Am I planning to go to college?”

For students beginning their last year of high school — whether in person or on the screen — this year’s not only about coping with the pandemic.

Worry over the rising costs of a college education even reached into presidential politics during Joe Biden’s nomination acceptance speech. The Democratic candidate’s wishlist for the nation’s future included a time when, as young people consider going to college, “costs don’t prevent them and debt doesn’t crush them.”

Advertisement

But considerable assistance already is available, said Jonathan Hughes, associate director of college planning at the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority.

Kingston Public Library will host an online program in which Hughes will explore what students and their parents need to know when planning how to pay for college. The free “Paying for College” will be held via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.

The library’s Al Ealy said Hughes’s presentation is part of a series of programs “focusing on personal finance and financial literacy for adults and teens.”

The first thing to realize, Hughes said, is that even at a time when some private colleges are pricing a single year at north of $70,000, a college education is not out of reach for most, and many families will not be faced with paying the entire sticker price. Making the case that the question of cost can be addressed in practical ways is one of his first tasks, he said.

"We offer savings programs," Hughes said. "We have options for every age group."

He advises families not to get hung up on the astronomical totals resulting from calculating the cost of four years of college. The first consideration is that the full cost is likely to be reduced by financial aid provided by the school. The second step is taking advantage of federal loan programs, which are based on providing aid to those who can demonstrate financial need.

Advertisement

Only after taking advantage of those two routes should families consider whether the remaining cost should be borrowed through loans from private institutions, such as those offered by MEFA.

Hughes said one of the main questions he receives at public programs is how to apply for financial aid offers. His job is to let people know the ground rules. It’s a “mysterious process” to someone who hasn’t faced it before, he said.

Created by state law in 1982, the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority describes itself as the state’s “authority on educational financing,” charged with providing “guidance, events, and products to help families plan for college and reach financial goals, as well as training and resources for counselors and higher education professionals.” According to its website, MEFA can currently offer loans at fixed rates from 3.75 percent to 5.75 percent.

Given the costs of attending private schools, state colleges and universities have become even more attractive options, Hughes said.

Total annual costs (tuition, fees, room, and board) for in-state students at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, the state’s so-called flagship university, run to just over $30,000 a year, according to the UMass website. Other state colleges, such as Worcester State ($27,000) and Bridgewater State ($25,000) are less. That compares to about $58,000 to attend the private Curry College in Milton, according to the school’s website.

Advertisement

Costs alone may be enough to make community colleges a favored option. Hughes said MEFA advisers discuss the option of going to community college for two years to save money, and then transferring to a more expensive state four-year college to earn a degree in two more years. But wherever you go for those first years, he said, “make sure that your credits are transferable.”

Full-time students who live at home and attend schools such as Massasoit Community College in Brockton can expect to pay $6,600 for tuition, fees, and books if they don’t qualify for financial aid, according to the college’s website.

Hughes cites the experience of his wife, who went back to finish her degree at a private institution willing to accept her credits earned elsewhere. “That’s huge,” he said.

Hughes’ presentation is free, but Kingston Public Library requests participants register through the calendar of events on the library’s website, kingstonpubliclibrary.org. Log-in information will be sent to your e-mail address on the day of the program, the library stated, and also appears on the website.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.