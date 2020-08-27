Is Rhode Island’s economy really getting back to normal?

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and a candidate for Cranston mayor dressed as a hot dog during a debate last night, so 2020 is totally normal. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 21,454 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 68 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.9 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 1,041. There were 80 people in the hospital, 11 in intensive care, and four were on ventilators.

During her coronavirus press conference this week, Governor Gina Raimondo mentioned a new ranking by CNN that suggests Rhode Island’s economy is operating at 87 percent of where it was in March, before the pandemic forced businesses to close.

The “Back-to-Normal Index,” created by CNN Business and Moody’s Analytics, places Rhode Island in a tie for sixth-best in the country, ahead of Connecticut (81 percent) and Massachusetts (74 percent). South Dakota and Maine led the nation at 91 percent.

The index considers 37 national and seven state-level indicators, including unemployment claims, real estate listings, and more leisurely activities like box office sales. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why Rhode Island ranks ahead of its neighbors, but there are a few metrics to stand out.

Restaurant reservations

While we all know a restaurant that hasn’t survived the pandemic, the index suggests that Rhode Island is the only state (based on OpenTable reservation data from 36 states) with more “seated diners” now than it had a year ago. While Rhode Island is listed as up 30.4 percent, Massachusetts is down 46.7 percent.

Unemployment claims

As of Aug. 8, roughly 9 percent of Rhode Island’s labor force had ongoing unemployment claims, while Massachusetts and Connecticut were both at 12 percent. Hawaii was at 18 percent, while California, Nevada, and New York were all at 15 percent.

Hotel occupancy

Rhode Island hotel occupancy was down 33.8 percent compared to last year (as of Aug. 14), slightly better than Massachusetts, which was down 46.5 percent. Connecticut fared much better, with a dip of just 8.8 percent.

