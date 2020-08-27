A look inside a pandemic-era classroom: Scituate Public Schools give families a peek

In a video posted to Youtube on Monday, principals at Scituate’s four elementary schools, middle school, and high school walk through example classrooms, indoors and outdoors. The principals highlighted the 3 to 6 feet of distance between desks in every classroom, as well as some features being adopted in particular schools. Those included clear paths for students to access classroom sinks and taped one-way floor guidelines to help students walk around the classroom safely.

In a creative approach to keeping families informed, Scituate Public Schools gave parents a “first look” this week inside the classrooms their students will be using this fall.

Schools are required by the state to enforce 3 feet of social distancing between students, though some local school officials are opting to follow the more widely used 6 feet of distance.

“The highest priority as we reopen our schools is to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff,” Superintendent William Burkhead said at the beginning of the video.

Scituate Public Schools will be reopening on Sept. 16 with a hybrid model that will include both in-person and remote instruction. Families will also have the choice to opt out of in-person instruction and stick with a remote-only model.

In the middle school, students who choose to participate in the hybrid approach will not be using lockers and will instead be required to carry their belongings with them, principal Ryan Beattie said in the video. Most middle school classrooms have two doors, Beattie said, so students will be expected to enter through one door and exit through the other.

Students in the middle school will also be “cohorted,” meaning they will stay in the same desk with the same students for four of their seven academic block periods, rather than moving around between each class.

At the high school, principal Lisa Maguire walked viewers through a science lab classroom, where they are coordinating social distancing efforts for both desk instruction and lab time.

“We know that you may have many questions or concerns as reopening schools is a complex matter,” Burkhead said, pointing families to the reopening plan posted on the school’s website for any additional questions.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.