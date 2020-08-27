Mass. first responders headed to Gulf region for Hurricane Laura relief

“Massachusetts Urban Search and Rescue Taskforce 1 left Beverly base this morning at 6:00am traveling to the Gulf Coast to assist the residents who are being effected by the forces of Hurricane Laura,” the task force posted to Facebook around 11:20 a.m. “The 45 member task force [is] ... traveling in 14 vehicles and ... expected to arrive in approximately 30 hours.”

Massachusetts first responders are headed south to help those affected by Hurricane Laura, which devastated the Gulf Coast with high winds and torrential rain as it came ashore early Thursday in Louisiana near the Texas border.

Concord firefighters are among that group.

“Concord FF Todd Niemi and Assistant Chief Walter Latta are being deployed to Baton Rouge Louisiana with the Mass Task Force 1, USAR Team,” the Concord Fire Department tweeted. “Our thoughts to everyone dealing with the hurricane and those heading down to help. #BeSafe”

At least one person has been killed in the storm.

Laura arrived as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. based on its wind speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Louisiana took the brunt of the damage when the system barreled over Lake Charles, an industrial and casino city of 80,000 people, and nearby low-lying fishing communities. Powerful gusts blew out windows in tall buildings and tossed around glass and debris.

A number of people posted messages of support Thursday for the Massachusetts task force on the group’s Facebook page.

“Heroes (We Thank you for representing New England),” one man wrote.

His words were echoed by one woman who posted, “Heroes, all of you. So much respect!,” while another person wrote, “Prayers are with you and all affected by this devastating hurricane.”

