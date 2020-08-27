Milford resident hosts large gathering in violation of COVID-19 guidelines and is fined $1,500

“I never expected so many people to come to help her,’' said Luis Loja Caguana who organized the fundraiser at the home he owns at 21 Franklin St. in the Worcester County town last Saturday. “I can pay the fine, but I was helping people, not doing something illegal... I never collected anything.”

A Milford homeowner was fined $1,500 by the town for hosting hundreds of people who did not wear masks or practice social distancing last Saturday, an event described by the homeowner as a fundraiser for a cancer patient, but decried by the town’s public health director as a possible COVID-19 spreader event.

Caguana said he agreed to host the fundraiser for the patient, whom he said is a woman without insurance hospitalized for cancer treatment, and used his personal Facebook account to spread the word to the area’s Ecuadoran community that both he and the woman are part of.

He said he personally handed masks to those who showed up, but acknowledged that some put them in their pockets instead of wearing them. He also said that people did not keep 6 feet apart as required by public health rules as they barbecued or watched volleyball played on one of two courts at the house.

Milford police arrived and ordered the event to end, which Caguana said was done promptly. “The cops said more than 200 [people] or something like that,’' Caguana said. “It was a lot of people. But I can’t tell you how much was it.”

Caguana said he wore a mask the entire time and that he has not been told that anyone who attended has tested positive for COVID-19 since last Saturday. He also said that he does not know anyone with the virus prior to last Saturday’s fundraiser.

“I feel bad,’' he said. “When the cops showed up I explained that nothing was for me.”

Caguana was fined for three violations of the public healthy safety guidelines set up by the Baker administration, according to Jacquelyn Murphy, the town’s public health director. He was fined $500 for violating mandatory mask rule, $500 for having more than 50 people in one place, and $500 for not complying with the six-foot social distancing rule, she said.

“This spring, Milford had one of the highest incidence of COVID. We’ve been working really hard to get our numbers down,’' Murphy said in a telephone interview Thursday. “But when you host a 200-person party in the context of a pandemic, you are working against the broader goals in the community”

Murphy said that in the spring, the town reported 200 COVID cases in one week, but had managed to drop the number of cases to just 15 in the latest reporting period. She fears that now, there is the potential for the infection rate to increase from last Saturday’s event.

“Large gatherings of this kind create opportunities for COVID to spread very quickly,’' she said. “A lot of people in town are excited about the fact that people are getting punished. I would much rather not give out fines. I would much rather people would follow the rules because the rules are put in place to protect everyone.’'

Murphy said anyone attending should get a COVID test, especially if they do not feel well in the coming days since it will be within the 14 day window following exposure when the virus usually starts affecting people.

“There was a lot of face to face conversation,’' Murphy said. “It would just be helpful if anyone who went to that event got tested.”..

