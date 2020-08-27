President Trump’s rally on Friday moved from Manchester, N.H. to Londonderry

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail message seeking comment on the change.

Londonderry police Chief William R. Hart confirmed the switch in an email message, and the Trump campaign website on Thursday was listing the location for the 6 p.m. event at Pro Star Aviation at 8 Kelly Ave. in Londonderry.

President Trump’s campaign rally that had been slated for Manchester, N.H. on Friday will instead take place in Londonderry, N.H., officials said.

But WMUR-TV reported that the rally was initially planned for a hangar in Manchester leased by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to store its DHART medical helicopter. Rick Adams, a hospital spokesman, told WMUR that the medical center was willing to temporarily move the DHART out of its hangar to accommodate the event, if the campaign covered the cost.

“As a not-for-profit organization, D-H is prohibited from making any in-kind contributions to political campaigns, and so must be reimbursed for the costs of the relocation,” Adams told WMUR.

Adams didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Globe.

Trump had been scheduled to hold a rally in Portsmouth, N.H., on July 11. His campaign abruptly postponed the event the day before, citing concerns over Tropical Storm Fay as it passed through New England. The rally would have been his second pandemic-era event since his June rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s rally will be held one day after the formal conclusion of the Republican National Convention.

