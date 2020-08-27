South Boston man arrested for murder in Brockton stabbing

A South Boston man was arrested in New Hampshire early Thursday morning for the fatal stabbing of a man outside a gas station in Brockton on Sunday, prosecutors said.
Cody Urban, 23, is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death Sunday of 31-year-old Samuel Rutledge of Brockton, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Urban was arrested by state and local police from Massachusetts and New Hampshire around 6:15 a.m. at a Manchester, N.H., apartment, the district attorney’s office said.
Just before 10 p.m. Sunday , Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton notified police that a man who had been stabbed and sustained life-threatening injuries had come into the hospital, prosecutors said.
Officers learned that the man was stabbed outside a gas station at 81 Warren Ave., where Brockton police secured the scene and State Police joined the investigation, the DA’s office said.
Investigators learned that Urban had allegedly stabbed Rutledge during an altercation and fled in a white vehicle, while an acquaintance drove Rutledge to the medical center, prosecutors said.
Rutledge was pronounced dead at 10:36 p.m.
Urban will be returned to Massachusetts, where he will be arraigned in Brockton District Court, the district attorney’s office said.
