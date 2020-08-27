South Boston man arrested for murder in Brockton stabbing

A South Boston man was arrested in New Hampshire early Thursday morning for the fatal stabbing of a man outside a gas station in Brockton on Sunday, prosecutors said.

Cody Urban, 23, is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death Sunday of 31-year-old Samuel Rutledge of Brockton, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Urban was arrested by state and local police from Massachusetts and New Hampshire around 6:15 a.m. at a Manchester, N.H., apartment, the district attorney’s office said.